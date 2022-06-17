Gatwick Airport: passenger dies after leaving EasyJet flight

London's Gatwick Airport has launched an investigation after a passenger died shortly after leaving a plane.

An inquiry is being carried out into the death of the disabled passenger, who is thought to have fallen off an escalator while alighting from the aircraft without a helper.

It comes days after the UK's Civil Aviation Authority said it had recorded an increase in reports of “significant service failings” at airports, including incidents where passengers needing assistance have been taken off planes hours after other passengers.

EasyJet confirmed the death on Wednesday, saying members of its cabin crew gave medical assistance to the unnamed passenger while waiting for help from paramedics.

The airline said: “A number of our cabin crew provided medical assistance to a passenger at Gatwick Airport while waiting for paramedics to arrive, however the passenger sadly later passed away.

“Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time.”

The Sun cited a source who said the man and his wife required special assistance to disembark and the passenger fell down an escalator after making his own way into the terminal.

A Gatwick Airport representative said the incident occurred while airport staff were helping three passengers with restricted mobility to alight from the plane and staff shortages played no role in the incident.

The airport has been hit by a staffing crisis that has caused the cancellation of flights cancelled and sparked complaints of long queues. The airport apologised last week to a disabled passenger forced to wait 90 minutes for assistance to leave a plane.

The representative said it was "a sad and tragic incident and our thoughts remain with the family of the deceased".

“A member of Wilson James staff was waiting when the aircraft arrived and was in the process of disembarking the three PRM passengers when the incident occurred," said the representative, referring to the aviation services company.

“Staff shortages were not a factor in this incident as has been claimed. It is normal for one staff member to disembark three passengers who require assistance by taking them one at a time the short distance to the waiting buggy.

“A formal investigation is currently under way and it would not be appropriate to comment further.”