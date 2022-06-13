Rwanda deportation plan: UK court rejects appeal to halt first flight

An eleventh hour appeal to stop the first UK government deportation flight of asylum-seekers to Rwanda has failed after judges refused to grant an emergency interim injunction.

The Court of Appeal in London ruled on Monday that the government’s plans to send migrants who had arrived to Britain through unofficial means to the east African nation on Tuesday could go ahead.

Charities and a trade union representing the majority of Border Force personnel had launched an appeal after the High Court on Friday ruled the first planned flight could take place.

Judge Rabinder Singh said the Court of Appeal could not interfere with the High Court judge's "clear and detailed" judgement, and refused permission for further appeal.

Raza Husain QC had argued that the judge who refused to block the flight on Friday, Mr Justice Swift, had wrongly decided the “balance of convenience”.

A placard left outside the High Court where the ruling on Rwanda deportation flights tooking place. AP

However, following the urgent hearing on Monday, three senior judges dismissed the appeal, saying there was no error in the decision of Mr Justice Swift.

Lord Justice Singh, sitting with Lady Justice Simler and Lord Justice Stuart-Smith, said Mr Justice Swift had “conducted the balancing exercise properly” and did not err in principle nor in the approach he took.

“He weighed all the factors and reached a conclusion which he was reasonably entitled to reach on the material before him.

“This court cannot therefore interfere with that conclusion,” said Judge Singh.

The Home Office has defended the policy and the Prime Minister has said the Government had anticipated “a lot of teething problems” with the policy, but said the move is necessary to stop illegal people-smuggling rackets on either side of the Channel.

Rory Dunlop QC, for the department, told the court earlier on Monday that the flight on Tuesday was “important”.

“This is a policy which is intended to deter dangerous and unnecessary journeys, journeys from safe third countries by people who do not need to make that journey to be safe, they can claim in France or wherever it is.

“This is a policy that if it works, could save lives as well as disrupting the model of traffickers.

“Even if we are just talking about cancelling a flight tomorrow, there is prejudice to the public interest, to the enactment of decisions that may have that deterrent effect,” he said.

What is the UK-Rwanda deportation plan?

Expand Autoplay British Home Secretary Priti Patel has challenged opponents of her plan to send migrants to Rwanda to come up with a better idea to tackle small-boat crossings in the Channel. PA

Britain has agreed a deal with Rwanda to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda in return for an initial payment of £120m ($148m) and additional payments based on the number of people deported.

The government says the deportation strategy will undermine people-smuggling networks and stem the flow of migrants risking their lives by crossing the English Channel in small boats from Europe.

Human rights groups say the policy is inhumane and will put migrants at risk. The UNHCR has said Rwanda, whose own human rights record is under scrutiny, does not have the capacity to process the claims.

Initially, 31 individuals were scheduled to be removed on the first flight to Rwanda, but the number has dwindled in the face of legal challenges to just 8.

The government has not provided details of those selected for deportation, but charities say they include people fleeing Afghanistan and Syria.

A separate legal challenge to the Government’s deportation plans is currently underway.

Asylum Aid on Monday asked a High Court judge to temporarily block ministers from enforcing the removal of “any asylum seeker” to Rwanda.

Lawyers for the charity argued the procedure adopted by the Government was unfair.

Mr Justice Swift is considering the challenge at a High Court hearing in London.

Lawyers representing Home Secretary Priti Patel say Asylum Aid’s application should be dismissed.

Downing Street has said that it remains the Government’s plan for the flight taking asylum seekers to Rwanda to go ahead on Tuesday as planned.

“We certainly intend for there to be a flight tomorrow. That still remains the plan,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

“There are a number of legal challenges pending, so we need to see the outcome of those before we know the exact position.”

The government said the deportation plan would deter the Channel crossings, although more than 3,500 people have reached Britain in small boats since the middle of April when the Rwanda scheme was unveiled, according to government figures.

As the court hearings were taking place about 35 migrants arrived in Dover, some carrying their possessions in black bags, where they were taken away by British border forces.