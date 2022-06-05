Boris Johnson could face leadership challenge in days

Boris Johnson faces a growing crisis as Britain’s prime minister, with reports that a potential leadership challenge will be mounted against him in days.

The Conservative leader could see a vote of no confidence as early as Monday when Parliament returns, with the fallout from the Partygate scandal continuing to undermine his position.

There are reports that the threshold of 54 letters submitted by fellow MPs calling for a leadership poll has already been reached, with a vote potentially happening on Wednesday.

Even if Mr Johnson wins that by getting 180 Conservative MPs to vote for him, the size of the tally against him could fatally undermine his premiership.

Focus is also shifting to potential successors, with those untainted by being in his Cabinet appearing to edge ahead.

If the vote does not happen this week, then it will probably come shortly after two key by-elections for Conservative seats on 23 June, which polling on Sunday showed were likely to be lost.

It is now evident that Mr Johnson has not managed to push aside the criticisms from the report by senior civil servant Sur Grey published on May 25 that heavily criticised the lockdown rule-breaking parties at Downing Street.

His obfuscation of events, potentially misleading Parliament and his own fine for breaking the Covid rules appear now to have created a momentum of opprobrium among MPs.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie, at St Paul's Cathedral for Queen Elizabeth's jubilee celebrations. Mr Johnson was booed while entering the church. Reuters

Conservatives from all factions in the party are understood to have submitted letters to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee that oversees leadership contests.

One tally of letters — that can be submitted by email or WhatsApp — put the number at 67, with Mr Brady apparently holding back an announcement until after Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee celebrations are over.

The edifice of authority around Mr Johnson has been crumbling in recent days with former Brexit supporter Andrea Leadsom last week condemning the “unacceptable failures of leadership” over Partygate.

The former Cabinet minister hinted at submitting a letter and more could follow after a sore weekend for the prime minister during which he was booed at St Paul's Cathedral on Friday followed by a shock poll on Sunday.

The figures from the JL Partners pollsters suggested that Labour was 20 points clear of the Conservatives in the Wakefield by-election and that the Liberal Democrats would take the safe seat of Tiverton and Honiton on June 23.

One Conservative insider put the chances of a no-confidence vote at 50 per cent this week and 80 per cent following the by-elections.

People have been most influenced by the flagrant breach of lockdown rules in Downing Street at a time when people were locked down in their homes and thousands were dying from Covid-19.

A long-standing argument for Mr Johnson’s survivability has been that there is no one else with the charisma and proven election-winning ability to lead the Conservatives.

But continuous poor polling coupled with potentially losing the 24,000 majority in Tiverton and Honiton would mean Conservative MPs no longer seeing him as the leader with the ability to retain their seats.

If he resigns or is pushed out, there will be a tremendous power struggle between the right-wing Brexiteers and centrist One Nation Tories over who becomes the UK's next prime minister.

Leading the latter is Jeremy Hunt, the runner-up to Mr Johnson in the 2019 leadership race, who is respected as a “decent man” who could potentially wash away the grime of scandal that has tainted the Conservatives.

Another similar candidate is former soldier Tom Tugendhat who appears to have accumulated support among fellow MPs and shown competence and flair as chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee. However, he lacks any ministerial experience.

Those currently in Mr Johnson’s Cabinet may struggle to shake off the loss of authority and reputation in continuing to serve under a prime minister who has disobeyed the rules.

Until his own lockdown fine and questions over his wife’s tax status, the Chancellor Rishi Sunak was regarded as a shoe-in replacement. But his star has faded considerably in recent months, although he still cannot be written off.

Liz Truss, Britain's Foreign Secretary, is another potential runner although she has not particularly enchanted voters or fellow MPs.

With his leadership abilities demonstrated during the Ukraine invasion, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has come to the fore and could well push aside other Cabinet members as the continuity candidate.

Similarly, the Iraq-born Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi, is seen as a capable and skilful politician.

The other candidate with chance of getting the top job is former defence secretary Penny Mordaunt who is currently a trade minister, although she is not thought to have much support among MPs.

To become prime minister, the candidates will undergo a series of ballots among their fellow 359 Conservative MPs, until they are whittled down to a final pair.

Then the 200,000 paid-up members of the Conservative Party will vote on who from those two will become their leader and hence prime minister.

The coming weeks will determine if that poll comes much earlier than many expected when they last voted in July 2019.