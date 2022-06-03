Syrian refugees who created award-winning cheese reveal Buckingham Palace garden invite

A Syrian couple who fled their homeland and started a new life making Arabian-flavoured cheeses in the UK have revealed they were invited to a garden party at Buckingham Palace.

Razan Al-Sous, a chemist, and her husband Raghid Sandouk set up Yorkshire Dama Cheese after they were forced to abandon their dream of setting up a pharmaceutical company in Syria.

Their distinct halloumi-style cheeses have won more than 30 awards and gained royal approval from Princess Anne.

In recognition of their achievements, the pair were recently invited to a garden party at Buckingham Palace where they met the Duchess of Cambridge.

"We were so thrilled to be recognised and to receive an invitation to meet the royals at the Buckingham Palace garden party," Ms Al-Sous said.

"We fled the war and we have kept resilient and this has kept us motivated. The last 10 years has not been easy but looking at the positive outcome of the setting up of Yorkshire Dama Cheese things are paying off.

"We now have so many positives."

When the pair arrived in the UK they set up their cheese business in a chicken shop using an ice-cream machine and learnt to make cheese from the internet.

They now have nine flavours in their range, from plain and chilli to black onion seed, rosemary, mint and black pepper.

In 2017, the couple expanded to new premises and were given a royal seal of approval when Princess Anne opened their factory in Sowerby Bridge.

“The Princess Royal eats our cheese and we sent some back with her for the queen,” Ms Al-Sous said.

“I think she must have talked about us because later we were invited to the Buckingham Palace garden party. It has been a really positive moment for us after everything we have worked for.”