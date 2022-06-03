North Korea’s Kim Jong-un congratulates Queen Elizabeth on platinum jubilee

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a letter to Queen Elizabeth II, congratulating her for reaching 70 years on the throne.

The UK has begun a four-day celebration programme to mark the monarch's historic platinum jubilee.

Mr Kim sent a letter congratulating the queen and the British people, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said on its website on Thursday.

READ MORE World leaders pay tribute to ‘unwavering’ Queen Elizabeth II on platinum jubilee

He joined world leaders in paying tribute to the queen, including French President Emmanuel Macron, US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Mr Macron told the sovereign, 96, of the “deep affection and admiration” that the French people hold for her.

North Korea and the UK established diplomatic relations in 2000 and have maintained embassies in each other’s capitals, despite strained bilateral ties.

North Korea’s relations with the West have worsened in recent years as it accelerated its nuclear weapons and missile development in a push to acquire an arsenal that could threaten the US and its allies in Asia.

North Korea has criticised the UK in recent years for supporting international sanctions against the North over its nuclear ambitions and human rights record, and for participating in a new US-led alliance to help Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines.

North Korea has conducted 17 rounds of missile tests in 2022, including its first inter-continental ballistic missile launches in nearly five years, as it pushes brinkmanship aimed at cementing its status as a nuclear power and negotiating economic and security concessions from a position of strength.

US and South Korean officials say there are signs North Korea is preparing to conduct its first test of a nuclear explosive device since 2017.