Car crashes into garden of Boris Johnson's London townhouse

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s £1.3 million ($1.6m) south London house was hit by a car in the early hours of Monday morning.

Neighbours said it sounded like thunder as the black Vauxhall Astra crashed into the Camberwell property’s front garden about 1am.

The car damaged hedges and a tree, knocked down a pillar and left debris across the driveway. It was finally towed away about 5pm on Monday.

The driver suffered minor injuries and appeared to be retrieving his possessions from the side door of the vehicle before it was towed away.

“Officers attended and found a car that had struck the exterior of a property, causing minor damage," said a spokesman for the Metropolitan Police.

“The driver of the car sustained a minor injury and was assessed by paramedics, but did not require hospital treatment. No offences were identified.”

Boris Johnson visits a robotic fruit picker stall at a street market in Downing Street, London, on Monday. EPA

Mr Johnson bought the four-bedroom property with wife Carrie for £1.2m in July 2019, Land Registry documents show.

The Times reported the house was paid for using a buy-to-let mortgage and was undergoing renovation.

The register of MPs’ interests states that Mr Johnson has a rental income of at least £10,000 a year.