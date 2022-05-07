Activists protesting 'inhumane' Rwanda plan for migrants disrupt Priti Patel event

Footage by campaigning group Green New Deal shows protesters at a party dinner

Four activists stood up and made statements at a dinner attended by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel. EPA
Simon Rushton
May 07, 2022

Activists campaigning against plans to deport Channel Tunnel asylum seekers to Rwanda have disrupted a speech by the Cabinet minister responsible for its implementation.

Home Secretary Priti Patel was shouted down by protesters during a Conservative party dinner where they called it a “racist” and “inhumane” policy.

Ms Patel and the Government see the Rwanda plan as a key element in their strategy to reduce the number of migrants making the dangerous English Channel crossing from France.

She was speaking at the Bassetlaw Conservatives Spring Dinner in Nottinghamshire on Friday when several activists stood up on their chairs and began denouncing Ms Patel for the policy.

Footage published on Twitter by campaigning group Green New Deal shows a woman stand up and tell Ms Patel: “Priti Patel, your racist policies are killing people.

“Your plans to send people seeking asylum to Rwanda are inhumane, they're inhumane and are going to ruin people's lives.”

British Home Secretary Priti Patel has challenged opponents of her plan to send migrants to Rwanda to come up with a better idea to tackle small-boat crossings in the Channel. PA