United Nations names Sir David Attenborough Champion of the Earth

Sir David Attenborough has been named a UN Champion of the Earth in recognition of the environmentalist's commitment to sharing stories about the natural world and climate change.

He has played a key role in bringing the dangers facing the natural world into people’s homes and encouraging action.

Sir David said more is needed to prevent further destruction of the planet but there is hope.

“Fifty years ago, whales were on the very edge of extinction worldwide. Then people got together and now there are more whales in the sea than any living human being has ever seen,” the 95-year-old said.

“We know what the problems are and we know how to solve them. All we lack is unified action.”

Sir David’s career as a broadcaster, natural historian, author and environmental advocate covers more than seven decades. Reuters

The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) honoured Sir David with a Champions of the Earth Lifetime Achievement Award for his dedication to research, documentation, and advocacy for the protection of nature and its restoration.

Sir David’s career as a broadcaster, natural historian, author and environmental advocate covers more than seven decades.

He is most famous for his work with the BBC’s Natural History Unit, including documentaries such as Life on Earth, The Living Planet, Our Planet and Our Blue Planet.

“The world has to get together. These problems cannot be solved by one nation — no matter how big that single nation is. We know what the problems are and we know how to solve them. All we lack is unified action,” he said.

UNEP executive director Inger Anderson paid tribute to Sir David, saying: “If we stand a chance of averting climate and biodiversity breakdowns and cleaning up polluted ecosystems, it's because millions of us fell in love with the planet that he captured on film and writing, in his voice.”

Previous recipients of the award include Barbados Prime Minister Mia Motley and charity Sea Women of Melanesia.

Before last year's Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, Sir David called for “bold action” and support for local communities and landowners so they can create connected wild places on land and at sea to protect humanity.

At an event last week for the Earthshot Prize, Britain's Prince William said Sir David's documentaries were an inspiration.

Sir David showed there was a “wider world out there to explore”.

“And I think my grandfather, my father, both kind of having a deep passion and interest in this area for many years, has sort of piqued my interest and my curiosity," he said.

“So growing up, I was surrounded by kind of this adventure and this idea of exploring and being out in the garden. I used to spend hours climbing trees, digging ditches and all sorts of things — hiding in dens and all sorts round the garden.

“So I used to love being out in the sort of wild and the wet.”