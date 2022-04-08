UK's Prince Charles to represent Queen Elizabeth at Royal Maundy Service for first time

The UK's Queen Elizabeth II has pulled out of attending the Royal Maundy church service and will be represented for the first time by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, Buckingham Palace has said.

The annual event is an important fixture in the royal calendar and Prince Charles follow the ancient tradition of distributing Maundy money to community stalwarts on Thursday.

It is understood that Queen Elizabeth, who has been experiencing mobility issues, was unable to commit to the event and, with the order of service being printed, she was keen for the arrangements to be confirmed to avoid any misunderstanding or for the day to be overshadowed.

The monarch attended a service commemorating the life of her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, last week with senior members of the royal family and a congregation of hundreds. She has been carrying out events and other duties online.

The 95-year-old queen reached her platinum jubilee in February and overcame a bout of Covid-19 after testing positive that month.

After spending a night in hospital last October, she spent the following three months conducting light duties and missed a number of prominent events.

On only four other occasions has a member of the royal family stood in for the queen at the Royal Maundy service.

A few years into her reign, the Lord High Almoner, Michael Gresford Jones the Bishop of St Albans, represented the queen in 1954, when she was on her extensive Commonwealth tour.

Six years later, the Queen Mother stood in for her daughter, who had given birth to the Duke of York in February 1960, two months before the service, and in 1964, the birth of the Earl of Wessex in March that year meant the queen’s role was filled by her aunt, Princess Mary.

In 1970, the Queen Mother distributed the Maundy money on behalf of the queen who was on tour in New Zealand.

