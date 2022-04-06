British boom for chocolate Ramadan calendars as firms sell out

British firms have been inundated with orders for Ramadan countdown calendars as the growing trend takes hold in the UK.

Previously the calendars have only been available online and at luxury stores, such as London's Harrods, but this year a number of leading stores have taken steps to meet consumer demand.

M&S has launched its countdown calendar of hand-decorated date bites for the first time this year.

Read More Why millions of Muslims fast during Ramadan each year - and at other times too

“Our limited-edition calendar contains 30 hand-decorated date bites in five unique flavours — rose and pistachio; brownie and pecan; caramelised wafer and orange blossom; hazelnut and orange; and honeycomb — all covered in luxurious Belgian chocolate,” the retailer told The National.

“It's perfect for breaking your fast each evening and also makes a wonderful gift for friends and family.

“We’ve also been working with some of the UK’s top Muslim food bloggers to bring families a series of super easy Ramadan recipes.”

High-street department store John Lewis launched two calendars this year, a chocolate one and a good deeds one, and saw stock sell out.

M&S new Ramadan 'Countdown To Eid' calendar. Photo: M&S

“This year we have two Eid Calendars in our John Lewis range, both of which have proven to be really popular with our customers,” a representative told The National.

“Our Good Deeds Calendar sold out online in just six days, but is available in store. Our chocolate Ramadan calendar is still available to purchase online and in store.”

Supermarket Morrisons has also launched a Ramadan calendar for children filled with chocolates.

Sarah Gulfraz, founder of Peacock Supplies, sells out of Ramadan calendars every year. Photo: Peacock Supplies

The founder of Peacock Supplies, Sarah Gulfraz, has seen the trend for Ramadan countdown calendars growing in the UK for a number of years.

She started selling chocolate calendars and bespoke wooden ones more than five years ago when her children were young.

“We always sell out every year,” she told The National.

“We wanted to do something novel for our children and decided to start selling calendars when they were little and the business has just grown. Last year we sold out of all 700 and this year we've doubled the amount we sell and we're on track to sell out again.

“This is our peak time of year but we begin getting busy from February. We have supplied a number of British stores this year and we are in talks with some in the Middle East. This year we have had lots of inquiries from the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. We are often surprised they've heard of us. They say they have seen our calendars online and love them.”