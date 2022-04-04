British father and son, 9, killed in landslide on Australian holiday

A British father and son have died after five members of the same family were caught up in a landslide while on holiday in Australia.

The boy, 9, and his father, 49, died at Wentworth Pass in the Blue Mountains, west of Sydney, New South Wales police said.

The mother, 50, and their other son, 14, were taken to hospital in critical conditions with significant head and abdominal injuries after the incident on the walking track.

The landslide was reported to emergency services about 1.40pm local time on Monday.

The couple's daughter, 15, was treated for shock. Police said the five were British citizens who were holidaying in Australia.

“Unfortunately there’s been a landslip while they’ve been bushwalking," said Acting Supt John Nelson. “It’s quite a tragic scene.”

Mr Nelson said the girl was “extremely distressed”.

Stewart Clarke, from NSW Ambulance, said the incident happened in an “extremely dangerous, extremely unstable environment”.

Mr Clarke called the situation “heart-breaking”.

“We are providing consular support to the family of a British couple and their children following an incident in Australia," a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office representative said.

“We are in contact with the local authorities.”