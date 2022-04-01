UK terrorism watchdog vows to tackle child terrorists amid rising figures

The UK’s terrorism watchdog has pledged to tackle child terrorists as arrest figures have risen.

Jonathan Hall QC, the independent terrorism reviewer, has unveiled three core areas he will review in his 2022 report, predominantly focusing on online terrorism.

Last year a record number of children were arrested on suspicion of terror offences in Britain, which experts have linked to online radicalisation following the shutdown of schools during the pandemic.

Under-18s accounted for 13 per cent of all terrorist arrests last year, up from 8 per cent.

“There has been a significant increase in the number of terrorism-related arrests of children,” he said.

“Much of this is related to internet activity, and many of these children are neuro-divergent and/or suffer from poor mental health.”

He said one of the key areas he will be investigating is whether there are ways of “avoiding criminalising children while protecting the public”.

He is also examining terrorism acts online and the way terrorism is investigated.

“My annual report this year is devoted to the operation of the terrorism acts online,” he said.

“Terrorist content online — Most standards are set by internet services operating overseas. Does UK terrorism legislation set the right standards (including by criminalising online speech)?

“Could UK terrorism legislation do more to promote acceptable standards (as it does, for example, by proscription of terrorist groups with an online presence)?

“Investigations — Investigating terrorism is complicated by encryption, remote storage and the volume of data seized.

“Is terrorism legislation adequate for investigating terrorism? Are there sufficient safeguards to make sure that personal or privileged information is not accessed unnecessarily, and stored for too long?”

Mr Hall pledged to focus on online terrorism after he was reappointed to the role for a another three-year term.

He was first appointed to the role in 2019 and his tenure was due to end in May.

The Home Office announced his reappointment in March. It said the decision was made due to his successful tenure and that his new term in office would run from May 23 to May 22, 2025.

As part of his role, Mr Hall is required to provide an annual report on his findings, which the government must lay before parliament and publish.

CCTV footage showing Hashem Abedi, Muhammed Saeed and Ahmed Hassan, who have been found guilty of assault causing actual bodily harm to prison officer Paul Edwards. PA

His latest report on extremism and radicalisation in prisons is due to be published shortly.

In February, he urged the authorities to look at separation centres to prevent extremists from forming gangs in prison.

His appeal came after the conviction of three ISIS terrorists, including the brother of the Manchester Arena bomber, who had formed a gang in Belmarsh prison in London and attacked a prison officer.

He suggested that measures such as “separation centres” could be used to keep terrorists in custody away from one another.

Mr Hall has also called for extremists to be given lie detector tests, arguing that deradicalisation programmes do not work.

He said there is “no magic bullet or special pill” that can help to change convicted extremists.

Mr Hall previously published a review into the 2019 London Bridge terrorist attack in which two people were killed, and made 45 recommendations.