Afghan women beat UK parliamentarians on the football pitch

A group of Afghan female footballers defeated British politicians at a charity match in London on Tuesday.

Part of the Amnesty International's Football Welcomes initiative, the Afghanistan development squad, who fled their country last year after the Taliban took power, played against a women’s team of MPs captained by former sports minister Tracey Crouch.

The Afghan side, which was Led by Khalida Popal, the former national women’s team captain, beat the parliamentarians across four matches in the UK capital.

Popal is also the founder and director of Girl Power Organisation, which uses the power of sport to support refugees, migrants and immigrants.

"The team is a long way from home but the cheering atmosphere was what they needed. After a tumultuous journey to reach safety, there are still many obstacles they face,” she said.

Following the takeover of government in Afghanistan by the Taliban last year, Popal worked tirelessly in the days that followed to co-ordinate the evacuation of nearly 80 female players and their families from the country. Some of whom have resettled in the UK.

Now based in Denmark, Popal fled her home country in 2011 at the age of 24 fearing for her life because of her role in establishing the national team.

"Football has a powerful way of bringing people together and is a crucial part of the team rebuilding their lives in the UK," she said.

Conservative MP Tracey Crouch said it had been a “humbling experience” to play against an “amazing” group of football playing women.

It was such a humbling experience to play this morning an amazing group of young Afghan football playing women, rescued from the Taliban, organised by @AmnestyUK at @DulwichHamletFC for #footballwelcomes month. We were thrashed but who cares - at least we are allowed to play! pic.twitter.com/hxMmAdqZkW — Tracey Crouch (@tracey_crouch) March 29, 2022

“We knew we were playing against pros, and we were up for the challenge. We got to know the Afghan team on the pitch, and they are remarkable players. It’s an absolute pleasure to have them settled in the UK and we can’t wait to watch them grow as a team,” said the parliamentarian.

The Football Welcomes initiative is now in its fifth year and the matches celebrate the contribution of refugees to the game and highlight women’s rights issues in Afghanistan.

Last week the Taliban reneged on its promises of reopening schools for girls in the Afghanistan, which has left women feeling “shattered” at being denied an education.

Naomi Westland, Amnesty International UK’s head of Football Welcomes initiative, said the games were a way to “welcome refugees and show just how important they are to our communities”.

“The refugee crisis in Ukraine shines a light on the importance of welcoming refugees wherever they’re from, whether it’s Ukraine, Afghanistan, Eritrea or elsewhere.”