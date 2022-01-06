UK to ‘exceed’ Afghan refugee goal in scheme’s first year but there are limits

The UK’s capacity to admit Afghan migrants is not unlimited, a minister warned on Thursday as she formally opened a new scheme for those trying to escape the country after the Taliban takeover.

Victoria Atkins, the minister in charge of Afghan resettlement, said the government was set to exceed its target of taking in 5,000 refugees in the first year of the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme.

Ms Atkins called for other countries to “step up” and follow the UK’s lead.

She said new safe routes for refugees would be launched as part of the scheme, including one that will “honour” the UK’s commitment to British Council workers and contractors used by UK companies.

Labour said delays to opening up the scheme had “put lives at risk”.

“The capacity of the UK to resettle people is not unlimited." Ms Atkins told the House of Commons.

“We have had to take some very difficult decisions about who will be prioritised for resettlement, and it is frankly for other countries to step up and follow the United Kingdom’s ambitious lead.”

Stressing that the Afghan scheme was “the government’s new plan for immigration in action”, Ms Atkins said: “In September, we announced our aim to settle 5,000 people in the first year of the ACRS.

“In light of the emerging situation and the success of our evacuation efforts, we will exceed that aim.”

She confirmed that 1,500 people brought to the UK after the British withdrawal from Kabul last August were the first to be resettled under the scheme, which aims to take in 20,000 in the coming years.

“The first to be resettled under the new ACRS will be those already evacuated and in the UK," Ms Atkins said.

"They include women’s rights activists, journalists and prosecutors, as well as the Afghan families of British nationals."

Two new safe routes to help Afghans escape to Britain are also set to be opened through the scheme in coming months.

The first will open “from the spring”, said Ms Atkins, and will see the UN High Commissioner for Refugees recommend migrants in “need of resettlement” to the UK.

The second will see the government “honour our commitments and offer ACRS places to the most at-risk British Council, GardaWorld contractors, and Chevening alumni” still in Afghanistan, she said.

The Foreign Office, which will manage the second route, will in future years “work with international partners and NGOs” to expand it to others in need.

They will include “those who are particularly vulnerable, such as women and girls at risk and members of minority groups”.

Yvette Cooper, Labour’s shadow home secretary, said the delays in setting up the Afghan resettlement scheme have put “lives at risk”.

“We have seen a truly dire humanitarian crisis escalate in Afghanistan, with those we promised to help still in peril, British nationals and British Council staff and others still in hiding," Ms Cooper said.

"Family members have been executed, and NGOs with staff who worked on UK contracts say that 95 per cent of those staff not only did not get out but they still haven’t even had replies from the British Government to their Arap [Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy] applications.

“That is shameful.”

Ms Atkins said the government received more than 99,000 applications to the scheme and was working to “assess these on a case-by-case basis”.

“We are deeply disappointed and dismayed that today’s announcement fails to open the scheme for people at risk in Afghanistan or those who have already fled into neighbouring countries," said Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council.

“While we welcome the fact that the government announcement confirms they have started granting indefinite leave to remain to Afghans who arrived during the evacuation, we are very concerned the target of supporting up to 20,000 people through this scheme will include Afghans who have already arrived in the UK, meaning that not all of these places will be ‘new’ places.”

The Home Office said claims that women and children might not be given priority in the scheme were incorrect.

“The government has already evacuated thousands of women and girls from Afghanistan," a spokesman said.

"Women and girls are being immediately prioritised for resettlement through the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme.”