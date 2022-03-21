Boris Becker accused of failing to hand over Grand Slam trophies to settle debts

Six-time tennis Grand Slam champion Boris Becker has appeared in court over allegations that he failed to hand over trophies as part of a deal to settle bankruptcy debts.

Becker, 54, who moved into the commentary box after his retirement as a player, declared bankruptcy in 2017 and is accused of not complying with his obligations to disclose financial information.

He reportedly failed to hand over various trophies, including the 1985 Wimbledon trophy — which catapulted him to stardom as an unknown 17-year-old — his two Australian Open trophies and his 1992 Olympic gold medal.

Becker is also accused of transferring large sums of money into other accounts, including to former wife Barbara Becker, and his estranged wife Sharlely “Lilly” Becker.

A jury at Southwark Crown Court in London was told to ignore Becker's celebrity during a trial that is scheduled to last three weeks. The case was expected to open on Monday afternoon.

“You must leave aside anything you have heard or any preconceptions about this case, including anything about this defendant, and start with a blank page,” Judge Deborah Taylor said.

Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court with his partner, Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro. Reuters

“You must ignore this defendant's celebrity and treat him in exactly the same way you would treat someone you have not heard of and is not in the public eye.”

Becker, who commentated for the BBC at Wimbledon last year, is alleged to have concealed more than €1.5 million (£1.3m) and failed to disclose two properties in Germany and a flat in Chelsea, west London.

He denies the 24 charges made against him under the Insolvency Act, which include nine counts of failing to deliver up trophies and other awards and seven counts of concealing property.

The former tennis great, who collected 49 singles titles out of 77 finals during his 16 years as a professional player, arrived in court with his partner, Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro.