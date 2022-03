This week, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori arrived back in the UK after being held in Iran for more than five years each, the Cheltenham Festival drew tens of thousands of fans to the Gloucestershire racecourse, sparking fears it could become a “super-spreader event” amid rising Covid-19 case numbers, and the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge and the 1st Battalion Irish Guards were at the St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks.