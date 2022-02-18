Boris Johnson heads to Munich hoping there is ‘still chance to avoid Ukraine bloodshed’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell world leaders during a visit to Germany that there is “still a chance to avoid unnecessary bloodshed” as tension continues to mount between Russia and Ukraine.

Mr Johnson will head to the Munich Security Conference on Saturday to discuss the crisis with his counterparts following his address to the annual summit.

The trip comes as the US warns an invasion of Ukraine could come within “several days”.

Mr Johnson has previously called the situation in Eastern Europe “very grim”, with estimates that 150,000 Russian troops are posted along Ukraine’s borders.

But the Downing Street incumbent stressed before his departure to Bavaria that “diplomacy can still prevail” if western leaders unite to demonstrate to Moscow that it would face a “high price” for any incursion.

He said: “There is still a chance to avoid unnecessary bloodshed, but it will require an overwhelming display of western solidarity beyond anything we have seen in recent history.

“Allies need to speak with one voice to stress to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin the high price he will pay for any further Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Diplomacy can still prevail.