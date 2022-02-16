Swindon Town Football Club searches for fan Joe, 6, who can’t afford to attend games

Swindon Town Football Club are trying to find a little boy who has touched the hearts of fans after he donated 26 pence ($0.35) for the club’s new striker despite not being able to afford to go to games.

The fan, named Joe, aged 6-and-a-half, wrote to the club saying he could not attend games because his mum “has no money for food”, but he also taped 26p in coins to help pay for their forward.

Joe’s generous spirit touched hearts at the League Two club, which is now trying to find him and has set up a fund-raiser page to try to help the boy's family.

It has raised more than £1,600 in just a morning — which could keep him in tickets for more than 10 seasons.

Joe attached a 20p, a 5p and a 1p to his letter to donate to star player Harry McKirdy, who was signed last summer.

His letter read: “Mummy doesnt have any money to come to Swindon games because she has no money for food and has to pay for my dinner at schol.

“I like Swindon Town Harry McKidy.

“I will come one day.

“Joe Aged 6 1/2”

He attached the coins to the letter with the note “for Harry".

Swindon are now enlisting the help of their supporters to try to identify who wrote the letter, which arrived with no postage paid.

