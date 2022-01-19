YouTube star AboFlah raises $11m by living in glass box in Downtown Dubai

YouTube star AboFlah is celebrating after raising $11 million by living in a glass box in Dubai.

The celebrity raised the money for the UAE’s Warm Winter campaign, which is supporting tens of thousands of refugees and others in desperate need of help across the region.

He has been living in the glass box since January 7 and live-streaming the experience to almost 24 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

AboFlah, whose real name is Hassan Suleiman, emerged from the box, located in Burj Park, Downtown Dubai near the Burj Khalifa, on Tuesday night after reaching his target.

“We shall never forget this day for the rest of our lives,” said the Kuwaiti in an Instagram post.

“We have learned that nothing is impossible, especially in Zayed's home. Thank you from the heart. People are for each other.”

He had vowed not to leave the glass box until a target of $10m was reached.

He attracted almost 155,000 donors from all over the world, with the money raised going towards mattresses, food, blankets and clothing for refugee families in Lebanon, Iraq, Jordan and vulnerable people living in Egypt and Syria.

Emirates Red Crescent made a donation of $1.1m to the campaign, while other donors included the UAE Food Bank, Eyal Zayed or Zayed's Sons humanitarian initiative and Ahmad Mohammed Khalaf Al Habtoor.