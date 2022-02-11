US Air Force plane declares mid-flight emergency off UK coast

An American military refuelling aircraft transmitted a general emergency code while flying off the coast of the UK, the flight tracking site Flightradar24 reported.

According to flight trackers, the United States Air Force plane appeared to be flying in large circles over the North Sea off the coast north of Norfolk in the east of England after taking off from RAF Mildenhall, in Suffolk, at 6.26am.

At around 7.30am the plane ceased circling over the North Sea and began to head southwards, tracking data showed. It was later observed circling over Bury St Edmunds, close to Mildenhall, tracking data showed.

Read more US troops to be deployed in Denmark under planned agreement

The emergency ended shortly after 8am, FlightRadar24 reported. when the plane is believed to have landed at Mildenhall.

The US Air Force has been contacted for comment.

The Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker provides aerial refuelling capability for the US Air Force as well as to the Navy, Marine Corps and allied nations.

The aircraft can also carry medical teams and patients for air evacuations, according to the US Air Force.

Despite its status as Royal Air Force station, the Mildenhall base primarily supports US Air Force operations, and is the home of the 100th Air Refuelling Wing.

Joe Biden touched down in the air base last June on his first international trip as US President. In a speech he thanked American servicemen and women for doing “an amazing job keeping Covid-19 under control on the base”.

He was the latest of a whole squadron of American leaders to touch down in the Suffolk base, including Donald Trump, George W Bush and Richard Nixon.

This is a developing story.