US troops to be deployed in Denmark under planned agreement

Denmark plans to allow US soldiers and military equipment to be deployed in its territory under a proposed agreement between the two Nato allies, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Thursday.

The deal would signify a change to the Nordic nation’s long-standing policy against hosting foreign troops, Ms Frederiksen told journalists in Copenhagen.

Still, the negotiations aren’t prompted by the current escalation of tension between Russia and Ukraine, she said, without providing a timetable for the talks.

The deal is “a new chapter in our strong transatlantic relationship,” Ms Frederiksen said. “Denmark will contribute to strengthening US engagement in Europe. This is about defending our shared values.”

Denmark’s neighbour Norway, which shares a border with Russia, allowed stationing of US troops in its territory from 2017. It signed a revised defence co-operation deal with the US last April, allowing the US to build facilities at its airfields and a naval base.

Without addressing specifics of any troop deployments, US State Department spokesman Ned Price welcomed Mr Frederiksen's announcement.

“When concluded, this agreement will allow our countries to deepen our close security partnership, further strengthen co-operation in Nato operations, and together, contribute to continued growth in transatlantic security,” Mr Price said in a statement.

“The United States and Denmark work closely together on a wide range of issues important to both countries, to the Nato alliance and to the rest of the world.”