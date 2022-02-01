Oil and Gas UK rebrands as Offshore Energies UK

Britain's trade body for the North Sea oil and gas industry is rebranding to reflect its members' shift towards renewables.

Oil and Gas UK has announced that from February 14 it will be called Offshore Energies UK.

Its chief executive, Deirdre Michie, said the move is to reflect hydrogen, carbon capture and storage and offshore wind power.

"From now on we will champion not just oil and gas but also the exciting low-carbon technologies being developed by our members," the group said.

"Offshore Energies UK will continue to champion the oil and gas sector. One exciting idea is to use renewable electricity from windfarms to power oil and gas installations – so reducing the emissions generated in producing and processing oil and gas."

Sir Ian Wood, chairman of ETZ Ltd, a non-profit organisation working to create a low-carbon energy transition zone in north-east Scotland, welcomed the move and said oil and gas will still have a role to play.

“OGUK are a highly regarded organisation which has proved to be a trusted voice of its members and the wider oil and gas industry, particularly across the north-east of Scotland," he said.

"The decision to rebrand is absolutely right and reflects moves across the oil and gas sector to diversify its capabilities into offshore wind, hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

“Oil and gas still has a huge role to play if we are to succeed in new energies. Drawing upon 50 years of a world-class industry – the infrastructure, people, technology and financial capital – will be crucial if we are to achieve net zero targets.

"We’re confident that Offshore Energies UK will continue to make a hugely valuable contribution as we seek to capitalise on the massive opportunities that energy transition provides.”

The UK's Energy and Climate Change Minister, Greg Hands, said the rebrand represents the importance of the sector's move to renewables.

“Offshore Energies UK’s new name reaffirms how important the wide range of offshore energy technologies are to reaching net zero and reflects the important role OEUK will play in the North Sea Transition Deal, which is supporting the sector’s highly-skilled workers and supply chain as we shift to a lower carbon future," he said.

The Total Culzean platform in the North Sea, east of Aberdeen. AFP

The name change has been met with scepticism from Friends of the Earth Scotland.

"By changing their name, oil and gas companies are admitting that their decades of delay and denial on climate change have destroyed their reputation with the UK public," they tweeted.

Colette Cohen, chief executive of the Net Zero Technology Centre in Aberdeen, said the move reflects a "shift in OGUK's members' priorities".

"“To support the delivery of a just transition, we need to integrate our energy system and unlock investment. It reflects the shift in priorities of OGUK members and the evolving sector as we drive towards a net zero North Sea," she said.

“OGUK has championed the oil and gas industry successfully for nearly 15 years. This broadening of focus as OEUK will further enable the delivery of the North Sea Transition Deal to meet our net zero ambition and support Scotland and the UK in becoming a global leader in renewable and alternative energy production.”