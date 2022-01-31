Police given more time to question Man United's Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood remains in police custody after detectives were granted more time to question the Manchester United forward following his arrest on suspicion of rape and assault.

Greenwood, 20, was suspended from playing or training with the club, after allegations on Sunday that he was violent towards a woman.

Greater Manchester Police said that day it had been made aware of “online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence”.

The force confirmed that “a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault” and said on Monday afternoon that the suspect remained in custody for questioning.

“Detectives have been granted additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who is being held on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman," police said.

“The suspect was arrested yesterday [January 30] afternoon and remains in custody. Inquiries are ongoing and the victim is being offered specialist support.

“We remind people to avoid any commentary or sharing of images that could compromise the victim’s right to lifelong anonymity, or risk prejudicing a live investigation with active proceedings.”

The images and allegations were reportedly visible on the woman’s Instagram account on Sunday morning. The posts have since been deleted.

On Sunday morning, Manchester United said the club were aware of images and allegations circulating on social media.

“Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind,” it said.

The club have since removed links to buy shirts with Greenwood’s name and number from their online store. His name is absent from the A-Z of male and female players on United Direct.

Sportswear company Nike, meanwhile, has suspended its sponsorship of Greenwood.

“We have suspended our relationship with Mason Greenwood," Nike said. "We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Attempts have been made to contact Greenwood for comment.

“The club has now confirmed that Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice,” the Manchester United Supporters Trust, or Must, tweeted on Sunday.

"Must fully support the decision of the club in this regard."