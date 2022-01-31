Asylum seekers describe Napier Barracks as being like a prison

Migrants housed in an ageing military barracks in southern England say they feel like they are in a prison and fear they will contract coronavirus there.

Residents of Napier Barracks in Kent – many of whom risked death in the English Channel to get to the UK – sleep in 20-bed dormitories separated by curtains.

The military site in Folkestone dates back more than 130 years and its use as accommodation for asylum seekers has been fiercely criticised by campaigners, particularly following an outbreak of coronavirus last year.

The Home Office says it has made significant improvements to Napier in the last year and expects high standards from its providers.

It has plans to use another military base in nearby Manston to process asylum seekers in the future.

One man who has lived at the barracks for six weeks said: “I can tell you Napier camp it’s a very bad place for living.

“You don’t have a room alone, you can’t go outside for a long time. It’s very bad because you think it is a prison.”

He said he does not feel safe from Covid-19 at the barracks, adding: “Every time, there are three or four buildings in the camp in quarantine.”

Another who had been there for five weeks said the site is old and unclean.

He added: “It is not safe because we have no doors – we are always at risk.”

One man who arrived at Napier Barracks in the past two weeks said staff and security were friendly and polite.

But he added that bathrooms are “dirty” and said he does not feel safe in relation to Covid-19.

Others spoke of difficulty sleeping in the busy dormitories.

However, many said the food was good, particularly compared with that available in hotels used to house asylum seekers.

Napier Barracks in Folkestone, Kent. Migrants are still being held in 'very poor' conditions, despite Home Office assurances of 'significant improvements', according to inspectors. PA

One former resident, who was moved out of the barracks towards the end of 2021 after living there for 10 weeks, said: “The conditions of the camp are good in terms of amenities and good food.

“I did not have a Covid problem. It was safe.”

Clare Moseley, founder of refugee charity Care4Calais which has supported people living in Napier Barracks since it opened, said: “Accommodation at Napier remains far from ideal but the effects have been mitigated by limiting the amount of time that people stay there.

“Institutional accommodation that is set far from local communities can never be the right place for people who have come to the UK in need of safety. It is essential that they can access healthcare, faith centres and other amenities, and integrate within society.”

A Home Office representative said: “We provide safe accommodation for asylum seekers who would otherwise be destitute, including 24/7 access to health care.

“We have made significant improvements to Napier Barracks in the last year and continue to do so, including more recreational and outdoor activities, additional coronavirus tests and reduced capacity.

“Our New Plan for Immigration will overhaul the broken asylum system. We will welcome people through safe and legal routes whilst preventing abuse of the system.”