England to end Covid-19 testing for fully vaccinated travellers

Coronavirus testing for fully vaccinated travellers arriving in England will end, Boris Johnson has announced.

He did not confirm a date for the easing of travel restrictions but his statement, which is expected to be formally confirmed in the House of Commons on Monday, showed the government’s intention.

“What we're doing on travel, to show that this country is open for business, open for travellers, you will see changes so that people arriving no longer have to take tests if they have been vaccinated, if they have been double vaccinated,” Mr Johnson said.

The relaxation of restrictions is expected to happen before the February half-term school break, providing a boost to travel firms battered by the pandemic and families hoping for more hassle-free holidays.

Fully vaccinated arrivals must currently pre-book and take a post-arrival test from a private supplier. This can be a lateral flow test, which typically costs around £19 ($25.7).

The easing of travel rules is understood to include a simplified version of the passenger locator form. It is also expected that vaccines used by more countries will be recognised for travel.

Rules for travellers who are not fully vaccinated will also be eased.

Unvaccinated arrivals must currently take a pre-departure test and two post-arrival PCR tests, which are more expensive than the lateral flow tests. They must also self-isolate for 10 days.

The announcement only applies to England, but Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have recently implemented Westminster's changes to international travel rules.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will announce details of the new travel regulations in a statement in the House of Commons on Monday afternoon, following a meeting of the cabinet's Covid-19 operations committee.

The changes come after the bosses of major airlines wrote to the government demanding an end to coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

In the letter, they asked that restriction-free travel be restored “at the very least” for those who are fully vaccinated.

The letter was signed by the heads of Ryanair, easyJet, Loganair, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Jet2, as well as the chief executives of holiday travel group Tui and trade body Airlines UK.