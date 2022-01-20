Daily tally of migrant boat crossings to UK set to end

The UK government plans to end disclosing the daily tally of migrants crossing the English Channel after the number of people arriving in small boats hit record levels last year.

The daily tally supplied by the Home Office – which led to embarrassing headlines for the government – will end when the military takes control of policing the waterway, according to reports.

The tally will be replaced by quarterly statistics in a move that was described as undemocratic by a prominent ruling party MP.

Read More Why are migrants crossing the English Channel in record numbers?

The number of people who crossed last year trebled compared with the previous year to hit more than 28,000. The numbers have proved embarrassing for Home Secretary Priti Patel, who pledged in 2019 to make the crossings an “infrequent phenomenon” and the following year to make the route unviable.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was said to have been exasperated by the failure to reduce numbers despite paying France millions of pounds for improved security on its northern coastline.

Ms Patel confirmed at the weekend plans to bring in the UK’s defence ministry to run the operation in the coming weeks.

She had been facing legal and potential strike action from border staff angered by her plans to push back some migrant vessels into French waters as part of a continuing tough response against migrants.

The government said the measures were designed to tackle organised criminal gangs running operations between northern Europe and the UK in unsuitable small boats. At least 27 people died in November when one capsized.

Some view the move as a reputation management exercise.

The numbers crossing in January are already significantly up compared with last year.

MP Tim Loughton told The Times newspaper: “I’m concerned about the proposed restriction of data on the numbers coming across the Channel because that doesn’t deal with the underlying problem. And I think the British public have a right to know how much of an issue this remains on a day-to-day basis.”

The Home Office said it was committed to providing a “clear and transparent picture” of small boat arrivals in the UK and the final details of the proposed changes were being thrashed out with the UK Statistics Authority.