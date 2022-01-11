‘Extremist encouraged terrorism’ with sword speech at UK mosque

An man made a stabbing gesture as he called for death “by sword” when addressing people at a busy mosque in an English coastal city.

The trial opened on Tuesday of Abubaker Deghayes, 53, who is accused of encouraging terrorism at the Brighton Mosque and Muslim Community Centre on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

The case against Mr Deghayes was outlined by prosecutor Ben Lloyd who told London’s Central Criminal Court that about 50 people, including children and young adults, were present when Mr Deghayes stood up after evening prayers.

Read More Home-grown extremism solidified in US following January 6 Capitol riot

In a video of the speech played to the jury, Mr Deghayes said: “Whose power is more powerful than us? Allah is more powerful than you. You, idiots. You kuffar (non-believers). The non-believer is an idiot. He's stupid.”

He said attacks would remain compulsory “until the Day of Resurrection”. Mr Lloyd said the speech was not given “innocently or naively”.

“The prosecution case is clear. By the defendant's words and gestures he was encouraging people to undertake violent jihad,” he said.

“The defendant's speech demonstrates him to be an Islamic extremist. He is someone who believes in the use of violence in the cause of Islam.

“Or, at the very least, he was reckless in giving his speech as to whether people would be encouraged.”

The accused, of Saltdean in East Sussex, denies the charge against him.

The case continues.