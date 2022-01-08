UK records more than 150,000 Covid-19 deaths

More than 150,000 people in the UK have died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus.

On Saturday, the UK reported 146,390 new infections, down from 178,250 cases on Friday.

The number of new Covid-19 deaths reported was 313, up from 229, the official figures showed.

Cases have surged in Britain in recent weeks, though death rates have been lower than during previous waves of the pandemic.

Read More UK Covid infections increasing by at least 3% per day

About 1.22 million people in the UK tested positive for the virus in the past seven days, a rise of 10.6 per cent on the week before.

The number of deaths was 1,271, up 38.3 per cent on the toll one week before.

This took the fatality toll to 150,057.

In Britain, the toll refers to fatalities recorded within 28 days of a positive test.

The #COVID19 Dashboard has been updated: https://t.co/XhspoyTG79



On 8 January 146,390 new cases and 313 deaths in 28 days of a positive test were reported in the UK.



Our data includes the number of people receiving a first, second and booster dose of the #vaccine pic.twitter.com/MMvQcHCe9E — UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) January 8, 2022

The UK Health Security Agency published new figures for England on Friday.

They are the first estimates since December 23.

The growth rate for infections is now estimated to be between 3 and 6 per cent per day. The previous estimate was between 0 and 3 per cent.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show 174,000 deaths registered in the UK as a whole mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate.

A total of 18,454 people were in hospital in the UK with the disease as of January 6, government figures show.