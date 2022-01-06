Three flights diverted from Gatwick over ‘IT issues’

Three flights have been diverted from Gatwick Airport over “IT issues” in the air traffic control tower.

Planes from Tampa, Antigua and Belfast were affected by the operational problems at the UK's second-busiest airport on Thursday morning.

Passengers on social media reported landing at Heathrow amid confusion over what would happen next.

One person described long queues at Gatwick as a “shambles”.

Another person said he was on board a British Airways flight which had been diverted from Gatwick to Heathrow.

One man named Stuart said he was sitting in Heathrow after his British Airways flight landed in the west London airport having been refused landing at Gatwick.

“You learn a lot about businesses when they deal with problems, and the comms as we sit at Heathrow having been diverted from @Gatwick_Airport by @British_Airways due to it being 'closed', suggests we won’t learn anything positive about either company today,” he tweeted.

One traveller called Lottie said she was on a British Airways flight headed for Gatwick was forced to land at Heathrow. She later tweeted that the plane had arrived at Gatwick hours behind schedule.

“Finally at Gatwick now, only over 3 hours late!!" she wrote. “Hopefully the queues aren’t horrific.”

A Gatwick Airport representative said the diversions were the result of “IT issues in the air traffic control tower this morning”.

Later, they said: “Earlier IT issues in the air traffic control tower this morning have been resolved and flights are arriving and departing as normal.

“Some flights may still experience delays however and passengers are advised to check their flight status with the airline.”

Flight radar tracking showed several planes circling above Gatwick. The first nine departing flights of the day were delayed by at least an hour.

Tracking data on flightradar24.com showed BAW2256 and BAW2155 flights from Heathrow Airport bound for Gatwick both left at around 11am. The planes, along with an easyJet flight from Belfast, could be seen circling Gatwick as they waited for the all-clear to land.

A spokeswoman for Gatwick told The National that the three flights had initially been diverted to Heathrow but had since landed safely at the airport in West Sussex.

A spokesman for British Airways confirmed to The National that both of its affected flights had landed safely in Gatwick after the issue had been resolved and the carrier’s flights had resumed normal operation in and out of the airport.