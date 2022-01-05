Tony Blair’s defence secretary Geoff Hoon was 'told to burn' Iraq war memo

Tony Blair’s defence minister Geoff Hoon has claimed Downing Street ordered him to burn a secret memo that said the Iraq war could be illegal.

The claims will be a blow to the former British prime minister’s reputation as Mr Hoon was a close personal and political ally.

The reputation of Mr Blair, one of the chief architects of the 2003 invasion of Iraq, has been thrown into the spotlight once again due to the announcement that he is to be given a knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II.

More than 690,000 people have signed an online petition opposing the move, with some saying that rather than being made a ‘Sir’ he should be prosecuted for war crimes.

Claims made by Mr Hoon in his memoir, which was published in November, have been seized upon after the campaign to “rescind” Mr Blair’s knighthood.

In his book, See How They Run, Mr Hoon details how the British government was assessing its own legal position to enable it to conduct an invasion because it lacked a second UN resolution which would have given it international authority to do so.

The task of compiling a memo on whether an invasion could legally be conducted fell to attorney general Lord Goldsmith, who produced a “very long and very detailed legal opinion that only sophisticated scholars of international law would understand”.

Tony Blair addresses British troops in Basra, Iraq, during the war. Photo: Dennis / AFP

Mr Hoon said after reading the document, he concluded that Lord Goldsmith “had decided that invading Iraq would be lawful if the prime minister believed that it was in the UK's national interest to do so”.

“It was not exactly the ringing endorsement that the chief of the defence staff was looking for, and in any event, I was not strictly allowed to show it to him or even discuss it with him,” he added.

“Moreover, when my principal private secretary, Peter Watkins, called Jonathan Powell in Downing Street and asked what he should now do with the document, he was told in no uncertain terms that he should 'burn it'.”

Mr Powell has denied telling Mr Hoon to burn the legal advice, and Mr Blair has previously said such claims were “nonsense".

Mr Hoon served as defence secretary from 1999 to 2005 in the Cabinet of Mr Blair, who led the UK from 1997 to 2007.

The Iraq war which toppled Saddam Hussein’s regime was conducted on the premise that the dictator was harbouring weapons of mass destruction.

Mr Blair built a case for war, claiming such weapons could be used within 45 minutes.

It was later revealed that Lord Goldsmith had said the war could be illegal. However, just days before British soldiers set foot in the nation, he changed his mind and said it was legal.

The Chilcott Inquiry — which looked into the UK’s involvement in war — concluded in 2016 that the former prime minister had overplayed the “flawed” intelligence about the Iraqi leader’s arsenal and ignored peaceful means to resolve the issue.

The report found that Saddam posed “no imminent threat” at the time of the invasion.

In her New Year’s Honours list, Queen Elizabeth appointed the former leader a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry.

A Change.org petition against the decision has drawn support from nearly 700,000 people.

A statement on the website said: “Tony Blair caused irreparable damage to both the constitution of the United Kingdom and to the very fabric of the nation’s society.

“He was personally responsible for causing the death of countless innocent, civilian lives and servicemen in various conflicts. For this alone he should be held accountable for war crimes.

“Tony Blair is the least deserving person of any public honour, particularly anything awarded by Her Majesty the Queen.

“We petition the prime minister to petition Her Majesty to have this honour removed.”