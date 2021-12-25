UK royals offer solidarity to people missing Covid-hit Christmas

Britain’s royal family led the country’s Christmas celebrations on Saturday, with a message of solidarity to those missing out on festive family gatherings because of Covid-19.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said the holiday season was “different to what so many of had planned” after infections surged in the lead-up to Christmas for a second year running.

Royals attended church on Saturday morning, after scaling back their own plans because of the pandemic, with Queen Elizabeth II staying at Windsor Castle rather than travelling to her Sandringham estate.

Unlike last year, there are no formal restrictions on family gatherings in England, after ministers ruled out last-ditch measures.

But many people had to scrap travel plans after testing positive in recent days. Others were thwarted by restrictions brought in by countries such as Germany and France to stop transmission from hard-hit Britain.

In addition, some staff from the National Health Service – Britain's publicly funded healthcare system – are on duty on Christmas Day as the country races to administer the booster vaccines to reduce the risk of severe illness from the Omicron variant.

“For those who are alone or having to isolate away from loved ones, to the incredible people supporting our NHS and caring for those most in need – we are thinking of you,” said the duke and duchess.

William and Kate are spending Christmas in Norfolk, along with some relatives of the duchess – who played the piano at a carol service broadcast on Christmas Eve.

The Queen was joined at Windsor by her son, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla, for her first Christmas without her husband, Prince Philip, who died aged 99 in April.

Charles and Camilla went to church on Saturday morning with other members of the royal family. The Queen did not attend, in what the PA news agency said was a precautionary decision.

The Queen's daughter Princess Anne is in self-isolation after her husband tested positive for coronavirus.

The Duchess of Cambridge played the piano during a carol service broadcast on Christmas Eve. PA

Ministers are keeping the country in suspense over whether restrictions will be introduced in England for the New Year – a step which has already been announced in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The UK reported 122,186 new cases on Friday, an all-time high, and 137 deaths linked to Covid-19. More than 32 million people have received booster doses.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said getting vaccinated was an “invisible and invaluable present” that people could give themselves for Christmas.

Some traditional Boxing Day football matches on Sunday have been called off, after Premier League clubs were affected by the virus outbreak.

More than 4,500 flights were cancelled around the world as the Omicron variant disrupted holiday travel, according to tracking website FlightAware.

There was potential for weekend weather disruption after parts of Scotland woke up to snowfall on Christmas Day, with snow expected to reach northern England on Boxing Day.