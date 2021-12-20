British coastguard among Channel rescuers accused of manslaughter in migrant deaths

British coastguard and French rescuers have been accused of not doing enough to help save the 27 migrants who drowned during a tragic attempt to cross the English Channel.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said it has received a manslaughter lawsuit for failure to help that was filed by French humanitarian organisation Utopia 56.

Utopia 56 accused the maritime prefect of the Channel and North Sea, the Regional Operational Centre for Surveillance and Rescue of Gris-Nez in the Pas-de-Calais and the British Coastguard of failures that contributed to the disaster.

READ MORE French soldiers investigated for ‘joyriding’ through Calais migrant camp

Utopia 56 said it “intends that investigations be carried out to determine the responsibilities of the French and British rescue services in this tragedy”.

It added that the migrants were abandoned “despite calls to the English and French rescue services”.

The lawsuit was also intended to “remind our governments that it is urgent to question the policies at our borders, which take human lives every day”, Utopia 56 spokesman Nikolai Posner said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 Migrants are brought ashore at Dungeness by RNLI Lifeboat members after crossing the Channel. Reuters

The two survivors of the disaster have told Kurdish media that they made distress calls that were ignored as their canoe deflated and their engine broke. They said British authorities claimed the boat was in French waters and French authorities said the reverse.

The maritime prefect of the Channel and North Sea was not immediately available for comment on Monday.

In London, proceedings have also formally been launched by the families of the victims from Iraqi Kurdistan.

This month, 26 victims were formally identified, including seven women, a teenager and a 7-year-old girl. The identity of one migrant remains unknown.

The boat capsized on November 24 off the coast of northern France, in what the country’s interior minister called the biggest migration tragedy on the dangerous crossing to Britain to date.

Ever-increasing numbers of people fleeing conflicts or poverty are risking the perilous journey from France, hoping to win asylum or find better opportunities in Britain. The crossings have tripled this year compared to 2020.