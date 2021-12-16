Bank of England raises interest rates to 0.25% to combat inflation

The Bank of England has voted to hike interest rates to 0.25 per cent from 0.1 per cent.

At a meeting on Thursday, members of the bank’s monetary policy committee voted eight to one to raise rates a day after inflation soared to a 10-year high, making the BoE the first major central bank to raise borrowing costs since the Covid-19 pandemic battered the global economy last year.

The central bank said all committee members other than Silvana Tenreyro supported the increase.

The decision confounded market expectations for no change and came one day after news that UK inflation rocketed in November to 5.1 per cent, more than double the BoE's 2 per cent target.

The Monetary Policy Committee voted by a majority of 8-1 to increase Bank Rate to 0.25% and by a majority of 9-0 to maintain the amount of quantitative easing at £895bn.

"The committee continues to judge that there are two-sided risks around the inflation outlook in the medium term, but that some modest tightening of monetary policy over the forecast period is likely to be necessary to meet the 2 percent inflation target sustainably," the BoE said.

Following the announcement, sterling jumped by three quarters of a cent against the US dollar to its highest since November 30, and interest-rate sensitive two-year gilt yields rose by more than 7 basis points on the day to 0.56 percent, their highest since December 1.

The Bank said inflation is on track to hit 6 percent in April, three times its target level.

In a poll conducted by Reuters, the majority of economists expected the BoE to keep Bank Rate at 0.1 percent due to a new surge in coronavirus cases.

On Wednesday a record-breaking 78,610 infections were declared in the UK.

Consumer confidence has been seriously damaged by the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in the run up to the Christmas and New Year period.

The BoE cut its growth forecasts for December and the first quarter of 2022 because of the spread of Omicron.

Meanwhile, the bank will also keep up its £895 billion quantitative easing programme after a unanimous vote in favour.