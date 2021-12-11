Britain grants 23 licences to French fishermen in post-Brexit fishing rights dispute

Britain has granted 23 licences to French fishermen a day after a deadline set by Paris to resolve a post-Brexit battle over fishing rights.

The EU had set London a December 10 deadline to grant licences to dozens of French fishing boats under a Brexit deal signed last year, with Paris threatening European legal action if no breakthrough emerged.

The licences were agreed Friday night after British officials met European Union counterparts.

The UK government said on Saturday it had taken an "evidence-based approach" ensuring vessels qualify to work in UK waters.

Read More Post-Brexit protest by French fishermen adds to Channel tensions

The spokesperson said the approach will "provide stability and ensures the sustainability of our fisheries", with the UK granting 18 licences and the Channel Island of Jersey five.

France had previously said 104 of its boats still lacked licences to operate in British and Channel Island waters that should have been granted under the Brexit agreement.

Under the deal, EU fishermen can continue to work in British waters if they can prove they used to fish there.

Paris threatened to lodge a complaint with the European Commission over the dispute.

It could have seen the EU impose financial penalties or even tariffs on British goods if Britain was judged to be reneging on its commitments.

The EU and Britain are also locked in a separate trade row over checks on products entering the British province of Northern Ireland after the UK government unilaterally postponed the introduction of checks.

The dispute has exacerbated deteriorating bilateral relations between Britain and France, who have clashed this year over migrant crossings in the English Channel, post-Brexit trade arrangements and submarine sales to Australia.