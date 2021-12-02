Queen Elizabeth recalls UAE visits and celebrates a 'special relationship' at 50 years

UAE officials, the British monarch, a UK Cabinet minister and others have celebrated the 50th anniversary of the founding of the UAE in central London.

A message from Queen Elizabeth II, who has refrained from in-person public duties on medical advice in recent weeks, paid tribute to the special relationship between the two nations. In a year when she lost her husband Prince Philip, the queen also invoked memories of her trips to the UAE with her consort.

"I remember my visits with the Duke of Edinburgh to the UAE with great fondness and much value the special relationship between our two countries," she said.

She sent best wishes to the government and people for a prosperous and happy future.

UAE 50th National Day is marked at the Science Museum in London, hosted by Mansoor Abulhoul, the UAE ambassador to London, and his wife Victoria Devin. Mark Chilvers for The National

Mansoor Abulhoul, the ambassador of the UAE to the UK, said the Science Museum venue was a fitting symbol of UAE progress – that included the launch of the Mars probe Hope – over 50 years. The Treaty of Friendship signed by the Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed, and the UK on December 2, 1971 was on display. "We often call our relationship with the UK historic, and it is, but its absolutely contemporary as well," the ambassador said.

Nadim Zahawi, the UK Education Minister, described the UAE-UK relationship as long and flourishing, and referred to the Partnership for the Future signed by both countries in September. "We've launched the UK-UAE Partnership for the Future to deepen our co-operation on the biggest global issues facing the world," he said.

Nadhim Zahawi, Britain’s Education Minister, gives a presentation to the gathered ambassadors and dignitaries at the Science Museum, to mark the UAE’s Golden Jubilee. Mark Chilvers for The National

The Science Museum will feature Emirati renewable energy in a new Energy Revolution gallery to open in 2023.