Leaked footage shows British F-35 jet flopping into sea

Leaked footage from HMS Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s flagship aircraft carrier, shows the dramatic moment a £100million warplane flopped off the end of a runway and crashed into the sea.

The Royal Navy has launched an investigation to find the unknown sailor who filmed and released the 16-second clip showing the F-35B jet failing to take off.

He appears to have held his mobile phone up to a computer screen displaying security footage showing the plane slowly making its way up a ramp before disappearing out of sight as it plunges towards the water.

As it leaves the ramp, something appears to explode in the jet and smoke can be seen rising and a piece of debris can be seen falling onto the runway.

Reports suggest a red plastic rain cover for the jet was left on and accidentally got sucked into the engine.

The pilot managed to eject and suffered only minor injuries.

The footage surfaced on social media on Monday, almost two weeks after the incident, which happened at 10am UK time on November 17.

Commander Tom Sharpe, a former Royal Navy Officer, analysed the leaked footage and said the jet may have hit the bow of the ship as it fell into the sea.

“Given how close the aircraft ditched to the bow, and the speed of the ship on launch, the likelihood of it hitting the bow of the ship (under the waterline) would be quite high,” he told Sky News.

“Warship steel is not that thick so, even despite the weight discrepancy between the two, I would want the compartments near the bow checked immediately… I would then want the hull dived on at the first opportunity, just to be sure.”

The UK and its allies the US and Nato are working at pace to raise the doomed aircraft from the seabed amid fears it could fall into enemy hands.

F-35B jets are the most secret and complex aircraft in the UK arsenal and are fitted with radars, sensors and other classified technology that allow them to fly at supersonic speeds without being seen.

There are fears that Russia or Turkey will seek to retrieve the aircraft, estimated to be worth £100million ($133.7 million), from the seabed to get their hands on sophisticated technology.

Last week an Brig Gen Simon Doran, the top-ranking US officer on board HMS Queen Elizabeth, offered reassurance, saying: "We'll get it first, I promise you."

The Ministry of Defence is yet to comment on the footage.