Amazon to stop accepting UK-issued Visa credit cards

Amazon has told customers it will stop accepting payments made using UK-issued Visa credit cards next year, blaming the decision on high fees.

The online retailer said in an email to customers that from January 19 Visa credit cards issued in the UK will be halted from use on its site.

Shoppers will still be able to use Visa debit cards and other credit cards, including Mastercard and American Express, Amazon said. The notice suggests Visa credit cards issued in other countries will still be accepted.

An Amazon spokesman said: “The cost of accepting card payments continues to be an obstacle for businesses striving to provide the best prices for customers.

“These costs should be going down over time with technological advancements, but instead they continue to stay high or even rise.

“As a result of Visa’s continued high cost of payments, we regret that Amazon.co.uk will no longer accept UK-issued Visa credit cards as of January 19, 2022.

“With the rapidly changing payments landscape around the world, we will continue innovating on behalf of customers to add and promote faster, cheaper, and more inclusive payment options to our stores across the globe.”

Mastercard credit cards will still be accepted by the online retailer. The National.

A Visa spokeswoman said the decision to halt use of its cards was disappointing and would restrict consumer choice.

A statement said: “UK shoppers can use their Visa debit and credit cards at Amazon UK today and throughout the holiday season.

“We are very disappointed that Amazon is threatening to restrict consumer choice in the future.

“When consumer choice is limited, nobody wins.

“We have a longstanding relationship with Amazon and we continue to work towards a resolution, so our cardholders can use their preferred Visa credit cards at Amazon UK without Amazon-imposed restrictions come January 2022.”