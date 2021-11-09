Malala Yousafzai 'marries partner' in small UK ceremony

Nobel Prize laureate announced her wedding on social media

Soraya Ebrahimi
Nov 9, 2021

Malala Yousafzai, the campaigner for girls’ education and Nobel Peace Prize laureate who survived being shot at the age of 15 by the Pakistani Taliban in 2012, has been married.

Ms Yousafzai, who lives in Britain, said she and her new husband, who she identified only as Asser, were married in the city of Birmingham and celebrated at home with their families.

“Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life,” she said on Twitter.

“We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead."

Ms Yousafzai gave no other information about her husband.

Internet users identified him as Asser Malik, general manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s High Performance Centre, although this has not been confirmed.

She is loved in many parts of the world, especially in western countries, for her courage and her eloquence in promoting the rights of girls and women. In Pakistan, her activism has divided public opinion.

Malala is 'deeply worried' about women and minorities in Afghanistan as Taliban takes over

As recently as July this year, Ms Yousafzai told British Vogue magazine that she was not sure whether she would ever marry.

“I still don’t understand why people have to get married," she said. "If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?”

The comment drew criticism from many social media users in Pakistan at the time.

Updated: November 9th 2021, 7:29 PM
