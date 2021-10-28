Hunger-striking husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe plays down prospect of breakthrough

The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is to meet the fifth UK foreign secretary in post since the charity worker was detained in Iran, as he continues a hunger strike in protest at the failure to secure her release.

Richard Ratcliffe said Liz Truss brought a fresh pair of eyes to the situation but played down hopes of any breakthrough. The meeting comes only days before a high-level Iranian delegation travels to the UK for the Cop26 international climate change summit.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in April 2016 as she prepared to fly back to the UK after visiting her parents. She was sentenced to jailed for plotting against the regime, charges that the family and the government have dismissed as fabricated.

She was released into house arrest in March 2020 but remains barred from leaving the country. She was sentenced to a further year behind bars in April but currently remains with her parents in Tehran.

Mr Ratcliffe embarked on his second hunger strike in support of his wife on Sunday outside the Foreign Office headquarters in London. He said he was not optimistic that his meeting would lead to a significant change in policy but welcomed that Ms Truss was engaged with the issue.

"Liz Truss is a person who has been kind and sincere on the telephone and I don't have any critique of her or indeed her recent predecessors,” he said. “Fair play to her, she's arranged a meeting to talk it through, so we'll see what she says.”

"I'm worried that what we get told is a version of the same thing, saying 'Listen, we're doing what we can and we're trying hard and there's things we can't tell you, just be patient.'

"We'll see if she says something different.

"She comes with a fresh pair of eyes. It's not her fault we are an alienated family that has spent five years away from each other. She's new in the job."

He was joined by his MP, Tulip Siddiq, who raised the issue of Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s continuing plight in the UK Parliament on Monday.

"Going on hunger strike is the absolute last resort for anyone, and Richard told me that he feels there is no other option left, because he feels our government's response to his wife's case has been pitiful," she said.

Mr Ratcliffe and other families of dual citizens detained in Iran believe the failure to pay a £400 million ($550.2m) debt over an aborted arms deal struck during pre-revolution Iran is crucial to the diplomatic impasse.