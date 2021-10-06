British 'ISIS guard' in court after Heathrow Airport arrest

An alleged ISIS guard said to have carried out military patrols for the extremist group has appeared in court charged with terror offences.

Shabazz Suleman, 25, was arrested at London’s Heathrow Airport as he returned to Britain from Pakistan.

Suleman is alleged to have manned fortifications called ribats as he performed guard duty and carried out military police patrols for ISIS.

He also received weapons training after travelling to Syria from Turkey, having left the UK in 2014, prosecutors said.

He went missing in 2014 while on a holiday to Turkey with his family, after finishing his A-levels at Royal Grammar School in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.

After his disappearance, the school issued a statement calling him “a very engaging and amiable student who fitted in well, forming good relationships with his peers and staff”.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, wearing a blue sweater and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Suleman, from High Wycombe, stood in the dock, speaking only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during the brief hearing.

He was not asked to enter pleas to charges of preparing for acts of terrorism, under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006; membership of a proscribed organisation - namely ISIS - under Section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000; and receiving weapons training, under Section 54 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

His lawyer, Sanjeev Sharma, made no application for bail and Suleman was remanded in custody by Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring.

His next court was scheduled for October 15 at the Old Bailey, in central London.