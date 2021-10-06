Band condemns British PM for using its song before keynote speech

Indie band Friendly Fires has criticised UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson after he walked out to one of its songs for his speech at the Conservative party conference.

Mr Johnson made his way to the stage while the track Blue Cassette was played in Manchester.

But the band members said they did not give their permission for him to use the song at the event and they were taking steps to make sure it did not happen again."

“We do not endorse the Conservative party’s use of our track Blue Cassette," the band said. “Our permission was not sought, and we have asked our management to make sure it isn’t used again.

Alongside a screenshot of a news report stating that Jacob Rees-Mogg had called food banks “rather uplifting”, the band said: “If Boris Johnson needed something uplifting to walk on to, perhaps he should have used the sound of a busy food bank.”

Mr Johnson used his conference speech to call for the unleashing of the country's “unique spirit” as he set out the “difficult” process of reshaping the British economy.

The Electric Light Orchestra song Mr Blue Sky was also played before his speech.