Suspected ISIS extremist arrested at Heathrow Airport

A man has been arrested at London's Heathrow Airport on suspicion of terrorism and being a member of ISIS.

The suspect, 25, from High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, was held on Wednesday as he arrived back in the UK for alleged offences linked to extremism.

He is suspected of having committed crimes including preparing for acts of terrorism, membership of a banned organisation, namely ISIS, and receiving weapons training.

The man was arrested after an investigation by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East.