Airbus confident in dream of hydrogen-powered plane

Chief executive Guillaume Faury said state and regulatory support would be needed

epa07078722 (FILE) - Guillaume Faury, President of Airbus' Commercial Aircraft branch, poses in front of a new Airbus A220-300 Single-Aisle aircraft during its presentation at the Airbus delivery center in Colomiers, near Toulouse, France, 10 July 2018 (re-issued 08 October 2018). Media reports on 08 October state that the run for the CEO post at Airbus might already be decided - Guillaume Faury is expected to succeed German CEO Tom Enders and could be already named later the same day, sources from the company were quoted as saying. EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO *** Local Caption *** 54479538

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said he was confident that 2035 was a 'fair and realistic perspective' for the hydrogen plane to be in service. Photo: EPA

Simon Rushton
Sep 27, 2021

Airbus is increasingly confident it can create a hydrogen-powered plane within the next 15 years.

Chief executive Guillaume Faury said that 2035 was a “fair and realistic perspective” for the plane to be in service.

“We don’t need to change the laws of physics to go with hydrogen. Hydrogen has an energy density three times that of kerosene – [technically it] is made for aviation,” he said.

The airline industry is one of the biggest contributors to global warming. Politicians and activists have been encouraging the industry to use the pandemic-enforced slump and rebound as a spur for adopting climate change policies.

READ MORE
Aviation sector pledges to increase use of greener fuels by 2030

Across the industry, companies want to cut the carbon footprint of planes and the people who fly in them.

About 60 companies in the aviation sector have pledged to increase the share of sustainable aviation fuels in the industry to 10 per cent by 2030.

A British Airways plane flew from London Heathrow to Glasgow Airport powered directly by sustainable aviation fuel for an ultra-low emissions flight.

But Airbus’s vision for hydrogen power, first reported by the Financial Times, is far more ambitious.

British Airways flew an Airbus A320neo from Heathrow to Glasgow using sustainable aviation fuel for the first time. Photo: BA

Speaking at an Airbus event in Toulouse, France, Mr Faury said state and regulatory support would be needed to make the dream a reality.

“This [decarbonisation] challenge is not only about an aircraft. It’s about having the right fuels – hydrogen – at the right time, at the right place, at the right price and that is not something that aviation can manage alone,” he said.

His comments indicate Airbus’s increasing confidence that the goal is within reach despite the technical challenges

Sabine Klauke, Airbus's chief technical officer, explained some of the hurdles, including that the hydrogen needs to be liquefied and stored at -253°C.

The double-skinned tanks needed to contain the substance are four times the size of conventional fuel storage, she said.

Climate change activists warn that the biggest issue is tackling medium and long-haul flights, where 73 per cent of the industry’s emissions originate, and that action is needed faster the hydrogen timeline.

“Time is of the essence and solutions that require replacing a trillion dollars' worth of aeroplanes and airport infrastructure with technology that won’t be mature for a decade or two won’t get you there,” said Alan Epstein, a professor of aeronautics.

David Joffe, of the UK’s Climate Change Committee, added: “We need solutions earlier than that.”

Updated: September 27th 2021, 1:15 PM
Climate changeAirlineAviation
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Explained: The UK’s fuel shortage
Explained: The UK’s fuel shortage
An image that illustrates this article Amir Khan embroiled in racism row with American Airlines
Amir Khan embroiled in racism row with American Airlines
An image that illustrates this article Dutch PM Mark Rutte targeted by drugs gangs
Dutch PM Mark Rutte targeted by drugs gangs
An image that illustrates this article UK to put 'rocket boosters' under space economy
UK to put 'rocket boosters' under space economy