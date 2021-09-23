Sabina Nessa was murdered within minutes of leaving London home, say police

Sabina Nessa was murdered as she walked to a south London pub to meet a friend on Friday evening, the Metropolitan Police said. Photo: Family handout

Police in London have said a 28-year-old teacher found dead near a community centre was murdered during a five-minute walk to meet a friend.

Sabina Nessa left her south London home shortly before 8.30pm on Friday, September 17 and was attacked within moments, officers investigating her killing said.

Her death prompted an outpouring of grief, anger and sadness and comparisons have been drawn with the murder of Sarah Everard, the 33 year old who was abducted from a London street in March before being raped and murdered.

Reclaim These Streets, a movement which seeks to raise awareness of violence against women, has organised a vigil in memory of the victim on Friday.

Read more UK police officer Wayne Couzens pleads guilty to Sarah Everard's rape and kidnap

Nessa, who taught at Rushley Green Primary School in south London, left her home on Astell Road, between Eltham and Lewisham in south London.

Her route took her through Cator Park. The next morning her remains were discovered near the OneSpace community centre at Kidbrooke Park Road, on the other side of the green space.

Her destination was The Depot, a pub on Pegler Square in Kidbrooke Village.

“Sabina never arrived at the pub and is thought to have been murdered as she walked through the park,” the Metropolitan Police said.

Chief Supt Trevor Lawry (C) and police officers guard a cordon near where the body of Sabina Nessa was discovered in south London. Members of the public left floral tributes in memory of the murdered young woman. PA

A postmortem carried out on Monday, was inconclusive.

“Sabina’s journey should have taken just over five minutes but she never made it to her destination," Det Insp Joe Garrity said.

“We know the community are rightly shocked by this murder – as are we – and we are using every resource available to us to find the individual responsible.”

He said the investigation was making good progress. “We believe there are still others out there who may have information that could help," he said.

“If you think you saw Sabina or any suspicious behaviour in or around the park on Friday evening, please speak to us.”

London mayor Sadiq Khan said violence against women was a national “epidemic”.

Forensics officers in Cator Park, south London, where the body of Sabina Nessa was found on Saturday morning. PA

“Between last year’s International Women’s Day and this year’s International Women’s Day, 180 women were killed at the hands of men across the country," he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

“We do have an epidemic when it comes to violence against women and girls. I think us men have got to be allies in addressing this issue.”

Reclaim These Streets tweeted a photo of Ms Nessa on her graduation day, with the message: “On Friday night [September 24] we will join Sabina Nessa’s community in solidarity against violence against women and to acknowledge her life.

“Join us in Peglar Square at 7pm. If you can't join in person, please light a candle at 7pm on your doorstep.”

The group also organised a memorial event for Everard in south London, which drew thousands of people.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0208 721 4266 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.