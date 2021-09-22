UK to accept vaccine passports from UAE - Transport Secretary

The UK has said double-jabbed travellers from the UAE will have their vaccine passports recognised at the border. Photo: Jason Alden / Bloomberg

The UK will accept vaccine passports from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from next month, Britain’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced.

The changes will come into effect on October 4 and apply to all arrivals who have proof to two Covid jabs in the UAE.

Mr Shapps said the move would be an important step in opening up a travel route between the UK and the UAE and enable families to reunite. He told The National in an interview on Tuesday that the issues holding up the UAE inclusion in the scheme had been resolved.

On Wednesday he tweeted: “We will be accepting UAE vaccination certificates from 4th Oct following updates to their vaccination app.

“As a major transport hub which is home to many British expats, this is great news for reopening international travel, boosting business & reuniting families.”

In Tuesday’s interview with The National, the Transport Secretary said a “technical issue” was to blame for the delay which led to the UAE being kept off the amber list.

The category, part of the UK government’s traffic light system, is made up of countries where vaccinated British travellers could return from without the need for self-isolation.

Last week the government announced that fully-jabbed people from 17 countries would have their vaccine certificates accepted by UK authorities – but the UAE failed to make it onto the list.

Asked whether ministers considered the UAE’s vaccine programme to be different from the systems in place in the other nations, Mr Shapps replied: “The simple answer is they are not.”

He said the government was determined to work through the technical issue, which he suggested stemmed from the listing of a person’s date of birth on the UAE’s Covid vaccine verification app.

Offering hope to travellers, he said “we're going to crack it and get it resolved”.

Some 7.7 million people travelled between the UK and the UAE in 2019, before the coronavirus crisis began, according to government figures.

Mr Shapps said “we want to get back there and beyond.”

