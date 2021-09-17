Britain set to benefit from ‘exciting’ pavilion at Expo 2020

A rendering of the UK Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which opens on October 1. Photo: UK Department for International Trade

Britain will see the benefits of its “beautiful” pavilion at Expo 2020, as it will help strengthen ties with the UAE, Minister of State for International Co-operation and director general of Expo 2020 Reem Al Hashimy has said.

She said the UAE was keen to ensure Expo 2020 Dubai, which opens on October 1, acts as a catalyst for closer relations between the two countries.

In an interview with Sky News, Ms Al Hashimy praised the work of Es Devlin, who designed the UK pavilion, and UK commissioner general Laura Faulkner.

Organisers say the UK pavilion took its inspiration from one of the final projects of renowned English theoretical physicist and cosmologist Stephen Hawking.

Minister of State for International Co-operation and director general of Expo 2020 Reem Al Hashimy said Britain has an 'incredible pavilion'. Victor Besa / The National

“It’s an incredible pavilion. It’s a really beautiful one inspired by Stephen Hawking. It really uses poetry with AI and it accelerates all notions of innovation,” Ms Al Hashimy said.

She hailed the “robust economic and trade relationship” between the two countries.

This was strengthened further on Thursday when Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala signed an agreement at Downing Street to significantly expand the UAE-UK Sovereign Investment Partnership with a £10bn commitment.

“We just signed a £10bn deal yesterday and that’s on the back of at least $50bn of investment over the last few decades and so we are really keen on ensuring expo catalyses these types of investment even further,” Ms Al Hashimy said.

She said that – like Expo 2020 – investments would be focused around climate.

“Clean energy is the energy of the future,” Ms Al Hashimy said

“Our first week of Expo is going to be centred around climate and biodiversity. There are so many new economic players in these fields so I would suspect that would be a huge chunk of [investment].”

She also pointed to biotech and other life sciences, and the role companies such as DPWorld have played in Britain, through investments in the London Gateway and docks at Southampton.

“We’re using our joint and shared knowledge of expertise in investment … so we can truly connect the UK and UAE and the 100,000 British citizens who live in the UAE, the 5,000 British business in the UAE, trying to make a stronger connection”.

She said the green economy was of particular focus for the UAE, which has witnessed a sharp rise in the agtech and biotech sectors.

“There are about 30,000 companies registered in our expo portal, half of which are from the SME sector,” Ms Al Hashimy said.

“There’s a lot going and a lot out there.”

She also stressed that Expo 2020 has the potential to deepen relations with all countries attending.

“We have 192 countries that will be present, so every country’s decision to come to be present at Expo 2020 is also a testament from them that they believe in a stronger and deeper engagement with the UAE, but also stronger and deeper engagement with other countries that are going to be there as well.

“Literally the whole world is going to be in one place for six months. It’s exciting, especially in the wake of an 18-month pandemic that in parts of the world is still raging on,” Ms Al Hashimy said.

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Other ways to buy used products in the UAE UAE insurance firm Al Wathba National Insurance Company (AWNIC) last year launched an e-commerce website with a facility enabling users to buy car wrecks. Bidders and potential buyers register on the online salvage car auction portal to view vehicles, review condition reports, or arrange physical surveys, and then start bidding for motors they plan to restore or harvest for parts. Physical salvage car auctions are a common method for insurers around the world to move on heavily damaged vehicles, but AWNIC is one of the few UAE insurers to offer such services online. For cars and less sizeable items such as bicycles and furniture, Dubizzle is arguably the best-known marketplace for pre-loved. Founded in 2005, in recent years it has been joined by a plethora of Facebook community pages for shifting used goods, including Abu Dhabi Marketplace, Flea Market UAE and Arabian Ranches Souq Market while sites such as The Luxury Closet and Riot deal largely in second-hand fashion. At the high-end of the pre-used spectrum, resellers such as Timepiece360.ae, WatchBox Middle East and Watches Market Dubai deal in authenticated second-hand luxury timepieces from brands such as Rolex, Hublot and Tag Heuer, with a warranty.

Short-term let permits explained Homeowners and tenants are allowed to list their properties for rental by registering through the Dubai Tourism website to obtain a permit. Tenants also require a letter of no objection from their landlord before being allowed to list the property. There is a cost of Dh1,590 before starting the process, with an additional licence fee of Dh300 per bedroom being rented in your home for the duration of the rental, which ranges from three months to a year. Anyone hoping to list a property for rental must also provide a copy of their title deeds and Ejari, as well as their Emirates ID.

IF YOU GO



The flights: FlyDubai offers direct flights to Catania Airport from Dubai International Terminal 2 daily with return fares starting from Dh1,895.



The details: Access to the 2,900-metre elevation point at Mount Etna by cable car and 4x4 transport vehicle cost around €57.50 (Dh248) per adult. Entry into Teatro Greco costs €10 (Dh43). For more go to www.visitsicily.info Where to stay: Hilton Giardini Naxos offers beachfront access and accessible to Taormina and Mount Etna. Rooms start from around €130 (Dh561) per night, including taxes.

QUALIFYING RESULTS 1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Honda, 1 minute, 35.246 seconds.

2. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 1:35.271.

3. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 1:35.332.

4. Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren Renault, 1:35.497.

5. Alexander Albon, Thailand, Red Bull Racing Honda, 1:35.571.

6. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, McLaren Renault, 1:35.815.

7. Daniil Kvyat, Russia, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 1:35.963.

8. Lance Stroll, Canada, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 1:36.046.

9. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 1:36.065.

10. Pierre Gasly, France, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 1:36.242. Eliminated after second session 11. Esteban Ocon, France, Renault, 1:36.359.

12. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Renault, 1:36.406.

13. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 1:36.631.

14. Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 1:38.248. Eliminated after first session 15. Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 1:37.075.

16. Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 1:37.555.

17. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas Ferrari, 1:37.863.

18. George Russell, Great Britain, Williams Mercedes, 1:38.045.

19. Pietro Fittipaldi, Brazil, Haas Ferrari, 1:38.173.

20. Nicholas Latifi, Canada, Williams Mercedes, 1:38.443.

