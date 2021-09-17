Alistair Burt: A partnership more than a decade in the making

It is hard to overstate the significance of the visit of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, where a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson sealed a bilateral partnership for the future.

The scale and breadth of the agreements signed with Mr Johnson was wide in scope and exceeded any expectations of what might be possible in working together on issues affecting our mutual prosperity, security and global vision. At once there was an acknowledgement of the past ties and a realisation of how those firm foundations can be built on where the world has moved on, and needs fleet-footed partners to do the same.

It was a former prime minister who realised that our long history together could be a catalyst for the future. David Cameron and his foreign secretary, William Hague, pledged, when they came to office in 2010, to restore the UK’s regional relationships which they felt their predecessors had rather let slip.

Alistair Burt says that the scale and breadth of the agreements signed exceeded any expectations of what might be possible in working together. Antonie Robertson / The National

The drive was described as a ‘Gulf Initiative’. In 2010 the first taskforce between the UAE and UK was inaugurated, and it has met steadily over the years handling defence, business, culture and education. Skilfully guided throughout by Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Khalifa, this taskforce set and met ambitious challenges related to new targets for trade and investment and was a hub for the building of a common regional security and defence perspective vital to both states.

I like to believe today’s announcements build on the trust engendered by this patient work, but they are truly on a scale Dr Gargash and I would not have imagined in our first meetings. So many things catch the eye. We will now have a Partnership for the Future, handled personally at the highest level of government, focusing on sustainable prosperity and global issues. Within the compass of these pillars will come the building blocks our peoples will need in order to have confidence that, in a world of many uncertainties, there exists the mechanisms to keep them and their families safe and ensure their future.

The scope of the Sovereign Investment Partnership (SIP), building on Mubadala’s £800 million investment in UK’s life sciences, announced only in March 2021, to £10 billion over the next five years will attract much attention. That it is focused on the newest technologies, clean and renewable energies and will tie in closely with research and job creation in both countries, delivers on many vital needs. In other elements of today’s unveilings, Adnoc, Masdar and BP will pool their knowledge to overcome challenges; improved broadband, a key UK government domestic pledge, will be enhanced by a £500m investment; an MOU will facilitate the transfer of knowledge on AI, and a joint Space committee will be formed, on the back of the UK’s renewed interest and the successful UAE Hope mission. While new existential extra territorial threats have emerged with ferocity, the joint work which will take place on health and vaccines, and on climate, drought and the terrible implications of heat, will seek to respond to the adage that no one is safe until we are all safe.

I was pleased to meet with Prime Minister Boris Johnson for in-depth talks in London today. Together, we discussed ways of further strengthening the robust & longstanding strategic ties between the UAE & the UK, & other areas of mutual interest in the region & around the world. pic.twitter.com/SiBMddMKwz — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) September 16, 2021

Looking at the events surrounding the announcement, I felt strongly that there was something extra which was more than the sum of the various parts of these agreements, impressive though they were. So much of the modern world appears to be about mistrust, the deliberate undermining of fact, information or intent, so that no one believes anyone any more. Ultimately the destruction of trust between states can only benefit those with ill intent to us all.

To see, therefore, two states making such commitments – and indeed personal commitments – to each other should surely reinforce the confidence of peoples whose personal and family security requires a degree of faith in those who lead them. The scale of the mutual pacts made cannot easily be forgotten, or be allowed to slip away, as they affect vital parts of each other’s infrastructure and well-being. They lay down markers to which future leaders must adhere.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, at 10 Downing Street. Ministry of Presidential Affairs

The agreements recognise a changing Middle East. The recognition in the official communique of the Abraham Accords notes the benefits which economic relationships with Israel can have on the jobs and prosperity needed throughout the region, but in the same breath does not allow the issue of Palestine to be lost, if the Accords are to have their fullest impact. Whatever uncertainty there may be surrounding the role of the United States, or any external partners, the UAE and UK are saying that they are here for each other, and their new annual Strategic Dialogue will underpin that.

Today has been long in the preparation, but even so I think we can call it a good day’s work, and a great start to the next 50 years, for both His Highness, and Mr Johnson.

Rt Hon Alistair Burt chairs the Emirates Society, the UK-UAE Friendship Group, in the UK. He was the UK Government Minister for the Middle East from 2010-2013, and 2017-2019.

