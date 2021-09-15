Prince Harry and Meghan Markle named on Time 100 list of most influential people

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, appear on the cover of 'Time' magazine's 100 most influential people in the world edition. Photo: TIME/Handout via Reuters

The Duke of Sussex has been named as one of the most influential people of 2021, as he celebrates his 37th birthday.

Prince Harry appears on the cover of Time magazine alongside his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The couple, who are living in California with their son, Archie, and daughter, Lilibet, after they stepped down as working royals last year, feature on Time’s list of the 100 most influential people of 2021.

Meghan, wearing a light-coloured shirt and trousers, stands slightly in front of Prince Harry, who leans on her right shoulder as the couple look directly into the camera for the cover picture.

Another photograph shows the pair walking hand-in-hand against a forest backdrop, smiling at each other as they stroll along.

The release of the cover comes as Prince Harry was sent birthday greetings online by members of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official Twitter account posted a picture of him along with the words “Happy Birthday Prince Harry!”

Happy Birthday Prince Harry! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/Lw1nR9wNDl — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 15, 2021

A similar message on the Queen’s Twitter account featured four pictures of Harry, including one of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex together.

Wishing The Duke of Sussex a happy birthday today! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/W1MJC9cGBn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 15, 2021

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall posted three images on their official social media account, including two of Prince Harry with his father.

The message said: “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!” and included a birthday cake emoji.

Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/rGhu2BtsX3 — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) September 15, 2021

The couple are likely to celebrate the duke’s birthday privately at their Montecito home and have said they are “humbled” to be part of the Time 100 list.

In a statement on their Archewell website, they praised World Trade Organisation Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who also appears on the list.

The couple said they share with her an “urgent mission to achieve worldwide vaccine equity”, calling for a “just, fair and humanitarian approach to getting every corner of the world equal access” to Covid-19 vaccines.

The statement read: “Vaccine equity means … creating a level playing field for all nations, all communities and all families.

“The duke and duchess are honoured to be Ngozi’s partner in pursuing that goal and are proud to be listed alongside her on this year’s Time 100.”

Jose Andres, chef and founder of World Central Kitchen, paid tribute to the couples in a piece for the magazine.

He said: “In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know. They don’t just opine. They run towards the struggle.”

The past few weeks have been busy for the duke, who on Monday co-hosted a virtual military show alongside US first lady Jill Biden to honour those taking part in the Warrior Games, a sporting event for wounded US military members and veterans.

Prince Harry was inspired to found his Invictus Games after attending the Warrior Games in Colorado in 2013 and seeing how the challenge of competitive sports aided in the recovery of injured members of the American armed forces.

He said: “I am so sorry that we’re not all together at the Warrior Games where we should be.

“The pandemic has certainly changed or flipped life upside down for so many people.”

