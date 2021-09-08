UK and France struggle with surge in migrant Channel crossings

A group of migrants are taken to Dover on a Border Force boat on Wednesday. PA

Britain’s Interior Minister, Priti Patel, was meeting her French equivalent on Wednesday as the UK pressed France to help stop a surge of migrants trying to cross the English Channel in small boats.

Dozens of women, men and children were taken to shore on Wednesday in the south-east England port of Dover by British Border Force boats, after being picked up from dinghies in the Channel.

Thousands of migrants have landed on beaches in south-east England in recent days amid calm, summery weather, with 785 arriving on Monday, Britain’s Home Office said.

More than 12,000 have made the crossing this year, PA reported. In 2020, about 8,500 people made the journey, and several died in the attempt.

Migrants have long used northern France as a launching point to reach Britain.

They hide in lorries or on ferries, or – increasingly since the coronavirus pandemic disrupted international travel – board dinghies and other small boats organised by smugglers.

The British and French governments have worked for years to stop the journeys, without much success.

This year, Britain agreed to give France £54 million ($74m) to double the number of police patrolling French beaches. But Channel crossing numbers continue to soar.

The French Maritime Prefecture says that in the first seven months of this year, there were 556 “operations” involving 12,148 migrants trying to cross or crossing the Channel by boat.

That compares to 868 involving 9,551 migrants in all of 2020.

Britain has not yet paid the promised money and Ms Patel has suggested she could withhold it if France did not do more to stop the smugglers' boats from departing.

She will talk with French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin during a two-day Group of Seven interior ministers’ meeting in London, which begins on Wednesday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said stopping the crossings depended largely on the French authorities.

“We depend to a large extent on what the French are doing," Mr Johnson told the British House of Commons.

"But clearly, as time goes on and this problem continues, we are going to have to make sure that we use every possible tactic at our disposal to stop what I think is a vile trade and a manipulation of people’s hopes."

Refugee charities said such tough talk was pointless, and urged the government to make it easier for asylum-seekers to safely travel to the UK.

Bella Sankey, director of Detention Action, said Ms Patel should “reach an agreement with her French counterpart to develop a humanitarian visa that would give safe passage to those likely to be recognised as refugees in the UK".

French politician Pierre-Henri Dumont, who represents the Calais region of northern France, said authorities there were doing all they could.

“The fact is, we’ve got 300 to 400 kilometres of shore to monitor every day and every night, and it’s quite impossible to have police officers every 100 metres because of the length of the shore,” Mr Dumont told the BBC.

“We cannot stop all the crossings. We need to address the causes of migration.”

Notable groups (UAE time) Jordan Spieth, Si Woo Kim, Henrik Stenson (12.47pm) Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, Louis Oosthuizen (12.58pm) Hideki Matsuyama, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood (1.09pm) Sergio Garcia, Jason Day, Zach Johnson (4.04pm) Rickie Fowler, Paul Casey, Adam Scott (4.26pm) Dustin Johnson, Charl Schwartzel, Rory McIlroy (5.48pm)

Six things you need to know about UAE Women’s Special Olympics football team Several girls started playing football at age four They describe sport as their passion The girls don’t dwell on their condition They just say they may need to work a little harder than others When not in training, they play football with their brothers and sisters The girls want to inspire others to join the UAE Special Olympics teams

The bio Favourite book: Peter Rabbit. I used to read it to my three children and still read it myself. If I am feeling down it brings back good memories. Best thing about your job: Getting to help people. My mum always told me never to pass up an opportunity to do a good deed. Best part of life in the UAE: The weather. The constant sunshine is amazing and there is always something to do, you have so many options when it comes to how to spend your day. Favourite holiday destination: Malaysia. I went there for my honeymoon and ended up volunteering to teach local children for a few hours each day. It is such a special place and I plan to retire there one day.

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

