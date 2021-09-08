Fishermen watch French and UK coastguards pick up migrants in English Channel

Young migrant men standing on an RNLI lifeboat at Dungeness beach in Kent on Tuesday after being rescued while crossing the Channel. AFP

A British fisherman who works in the English Channel has described how French authorities are “escorting” boats of migrants towards the UK.

This is despite France agreeing to prevent illegal crossings under a deal with the UK.

The skipper’s claim came as dozens of migrants, including babies, landed on south-east England's shores on Tuesday, hours after leaving French beaches in small boats.

After the number of new arrivals reportedly hit 1,000 on Monday, Home Secretary Priti Patel threatened to pull the plug on £54 million in funding promised to the French to halt crossings.

Fisherman Matt Coker said French patrol boats appear to be aiding migrants in making illegal crossings rather than stopping them.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4 he said he believed today would be yet another busy day on the shipping route for migrant boats, and that chatter on his boat’s radio already sounded “quite busy” with reports of possible crossings.

The trawlerman said he often sees French patrol boats “escorting them across from France into UK waters” where they are intercepted by the UK’s Border Force and brought to shore.

He added: “I’m not sure... the French are stopping them as they seem to be sort of bringing them across.”

He said in recent years it has become clear that people smugglers have become more sophisticated in their lucrative businesses.

Matt explained: “It’s changed really compared to what it used to be three or four years ago when it all started. They used to come across in small 2m – 4m inflatables with maybe 10 or a dozen people on board.

“Whereas now they’re using large purpose built inflatables which carry 40, 50 sometimes 60 people.”

Yesterday a 17-year-old Eritrean boy was among the dozens of migrants to arrive on Dungeness beach in Kent on board RNLI lifeboats.

The teenager said that he felt very happy to have reached his destination.

Countless economic migrants from the east African country have in recent years crossed the Mediterranean illegally to seek a new life in Europe.

Other new arrivals were seen kneeling down and raising their arms in an apparent prayer on Dungeness beach as they set foot on British soil.

One woman wearing a black jacket and face mask told a reporter she was from Iran.

Two babies were among the migrants ferried to shore by RNLI vessels after being intercepted at sea.

After the route was relatively empty of dinghies for two weeks due to unsettled weather, up to 1,000 people are thought to have arrived in the UK on Monday, reports Sky News.

On Tuesday the home secretary threatened to withhold a massive funding package pledged to French authorities to stop the migrant crossings.

She is expected to discuss the issue with her French counterpart Gerald Darmanin in London today at a meeting of G7 ministers.

Earlier this year, Ms Patel and Mr Darmanin announced an agreement to more than double the number of police patrolling French beaches.

As part of the deal, ministers pledged to give France £54 million to support its efforts to stop small boat crossings.

It is understood that none of the money has been paid so far.

France has unveiled a new ban on the sale of inflatable dinghies in Channel towns in a bid to prevent people smugglers from sending people off on illegal journeys.

Sports shops on the French coast near the Channel have been ordered to cease the sale of small boats and kayaks.

However, smugglers are able to skirt around the ban by ordering vessels online and having them delivered to their safe houses, reports The Sun.

Sajid Javid, the health secretary, stressed the need for the government to work with the French authorities to end the practice of illegal migration.

In an interview on Sky News this morning, he said: “When I was home secretary I was working with the French on the same issue and my experience is that it’s really good to cooperate.

“This is a joint problem between the French and the British and I think it makes absolute sense to work together to share intelligence to see what you can do.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said UK and French officials were “working on the implementation” of the deal and that “significant” funding provided in November had already led to increased patrols and “enhanced intelligence”.

He added: “Following a long period of poor weather, we have seen an increase in crossings as criminal gangs seek to exploit the improved sea conditions.

“This is still extremely dangerous. We remain determined to fix the broken asylum system and break the business model of people smugglers who put lives at risk, and welcome people through safe and legal routes.”

At least 12,500 people have now made the crossing to the UK in 2021, according to data compiled by PA.

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

DHA medical personnel will take a nasal swab Check results within 48 hours on the DHA app under ‘Lab Results’ and then ‘Patient Services’

Results 2.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,700m; Winner: AF Mezmar, Adam McLean (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 2,000m; Winner: AF Ajwad, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m; Winner: Gold Silver, Sam Hitchcott, Ibrahim Aseel. 4pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,000m; Winner: Atrash, Richard Mullen, Ana Mendez. 4.30pm: Gulf Cup Prestige (PA) Dh150,000 1,700m; Winner: AF Momtaz, Saif Al Balushi, Musabah Al Muhairi. 5pm: Handicap (TB) Dh40,000 1,200m; Winner: Al Mushtashar, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar.

